Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s marquee signing of the summer, finds himself at the crossroads of expectation and performance. The French superstar arrived in Madrid amid sky-high anticipation, but a series of lackluster displays, including two missed penalties in the span of eight days, has raised questions about his readiness to lead the Spanish giants. However, recent actions off the pitch suggest that Mbappe is determined to turn things around.

When Mbappe joined Los Blancos from Paris Saint-Germain, he was heralded as the missing piece to bolster an already formidable squad. However, Madrid’s recent struggles in La Liga and the Champions League have put him under intense scrutiny.

Despite scoring 10 goals in all competitions, seven of which came from open play, the Frenchman has struggled to consistently impact games. His recent penalty misses, first against Liverpool in the Champions League and then against Athletic Club, have compounded the issue, with his lack of chemistry and influence on the pitch becoming a focal point for critics.

Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Athletic Club was their fourth defeat in seven games, leaving the team trailing Barcelona by four points in the league. With key players like Vinicius, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, and Eder Militao sidelined due to injuries, Madrid needed Mbappe to step up—but he failed to deliver.

Mbappe’s accountability: Turning point?

In a gesture of accountability, Mbappe took to Instagram after the Bilbao defeat to accept responsibility for his penalty miss, writing: “Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment, but it’s the best time to change this situation and show who I am.”

According to reports from Diario AS, the 25-year-old went a step further by holding private talks with key figures in the Madrid dressing room. Acknowledging his underwhelming form, he reportedly assured them of his commitment to improving and expressed a desire to take on a leadership role within the squad.

This candid approach has reportedly resonated well with his teammates and club officials. A source close to the club noted: “Mbappe has opened the door that many of his teammates were eager to enter through.”

Path to winning over dressing room

Mbappe’s proactive communication and willingness to shoulder responsibility mark a shift in his attitude that has been welcomed by the Real Madrid hierarchy. Critics had previously accused him of lacking personality on the pitch, often appearing aloof and disconnected. By addressing his shortcomings directly with his teammates, the forward is signaling a new-found determination to live up to the immense expectations placed upon him.

Madrid insiders are optimistic about this change, viewing it as the start of a new chapter for the France captain. His pledge to lead by example, particularly during a challenging period for the squad, could galvanize the team.