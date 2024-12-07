Real Madrid‘s star forward, Kylian Mbappe, finds himself in an unusual situation—struggling for consistency on the field. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that the French superstar, despite his undeniable talent, might benefit from a reduced role, including time on the bench, as he works through this challenging period.

The 24-year-old has scored ten goals this season, including eight in La Liga, but his recent form has been patchy. In the league, five of his goals came in just four games, while he has netted only three times in his last seven appearances. To compound matters, Mbappe missed a vital penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League and another in domestic action, raising concerns about his confidence.

Ancelotti has been candid about Mbappe’s form, acknowledging the forward’s recent difficulties. Speaking to the press, he remarked: “He is not playing his best. There are many who don’t realize this, but he is aware of it. He is doing everything he can to improve as soon as possible.”

The French forward’s recent performances have drawn criticism, with fans and pundits questioning his effectiveness in critical moments. The pressure has mounted on both the player and Ancelotti, as Real Madrid have already lost five games this season, leaving them four points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga.

Should Mbappe be benched?

Ancelotti has hinted that benching Mbappe could be a strategy to help him regain his form. He explained that while the superstar has shown improvement in intensity and speed during games, there are moments when resting him might be beneficial.

“It doesn’t mean that he has to play every game,” Ancelotti noted. “Sometimes, he can benefit from a rest.” This sentiment echoes the suggestion of Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic, who proposed that sitting out a match might motivate Mbappe to rediscover his rhythm.

What’s more, the 25-year-old’s confidence appears to be at a low point. After missing two penalties in the span of eight days, questions have been raised about whether he should continue as the team’s penalty taker. In a recent match against Getafe, he handed over penalty duties to Jude Bellingham, who converted successfully.

Ancelotti reflected on the issue, saying: “The issue of penalties, for now, depends on the motivation. He has to outlast the moment. He has to fight, sacrifice himself, and give everything, because this moment, sooner or later, will pass.”

The manager also acknowledged the possibility of seeking external psychological support to help Mbappe regain his composure.

Adapting to Mbappe’s unique style

Ancelotti believes that part of the solution lies in better synchronization between Mbappe and his teammates. He stated: “It’s a continuity problem, and it will improve when he and his colleagues adapt to his characteristics, which are peculiar and special. It will come little by little.”

Despite the challenges, the Italian remains optimistic, noting that Mbappe’s intensity levels have shown improvement in recent games, with measurable metrics highlighting his effort. Los Blancos face Girona in La Liga on Saturday, followed by a crucial Champions League clash against Atalanta in Italy. These fixtures will test not only the team’s resilience but also the Frenchman’s ability to bounce back under mounting pressure.