Liverpool is apparently already searching for the next Trent Alexander-Arnold. The versatile England international is widely considered one of the more dynamic defenders in all of Europe. Historically deployed as a right back, Alexander-Arnold has been pushed into midfield recently by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Now it seems as if the Reds have a similar plan with another youngster, Archie Gray.

According to Mail Sport, Liverpool is interested in potentially signing Leeds starlet Gray in the summer. The 17-year-old defender/midfielder has been a breakout star this season in the previously relegated club. And much like the aforementioned English star, Gray can also be utilized at right back and midfield.

Despite his age, the Leeds phenom is already catching eyes in the second-tiered Championship. In fact, Leeds head coach Daniel Farke has heavily relied on Gray throughout the current campaign. The teen has already made a dozen appearances in his coach’s starting lineup during league play. Leeds currently sits third in the Championship table after playing 15 matches so far this season.

Farke was recently asked about the notion of possibly overusing the relatively inexperienced teen at such a young age. “I am not willing to rest Archie in order to have him fit for some under-19 games on international duty,” Farke proclaimed in October. “He is paid for his job here, and we want him to develop good performances and as long as he delivers good performances, we are all happy.”

Inverting fullbacks have been a Premier League trend

Asking fullbacks to move into midfield is not necessarily a new concept in soccer. However, opting to invert fullbacks during games has been in vogue throughout 2023. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is probably most associated with the move in recent months. The Spaniard previously deployed Joao Cancelo and John Stones in this role.

The aforementioned Klopp has also used Alexander-Arnold in this position. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made a similar move with former City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko as well. The decision to invert a full-back essentially helps secure the middle of the pitch while in possession.

Liverpool and Archie Gray: Leeds slapped a massive price tag on the highly-rated teen

Farke told reporters that he believes Gray’s best position is midfield, either in the traditional sense or as an inverted full-back. “He can play the full-back position,” stated the Leeds coach. “I think his natural position is obviously the midfield, but we will see how his position develops over the next months and years. Also to play a bit more like an inverted fullback.”

“Thank God he repaid my trust and played some really good games there. He was fantastic in the last home game, solid last away game and he was crucial, especially in the second half.”

Leeds will hope to block any potential Liverpool move by smacking a valuation of around $50 million on Gray. The Reds, like many other interested clubs, would likely balk at the massive price tag. After all, established star midfielders can be bought for a similar fee. Crystal Palace and Everton are also thought to be targeting the teen.

However, Gray’s current contract at Leeds is set to expire in 2025. This could force the Whites to lower their demands for the teen eventually. This is, of course, assuming Gray does not sign a new extension with the club before the summer transfer market opens in June.

