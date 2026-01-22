Trending topics:
Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Inter Miami bring back 2025 MLS Cup winner on permanent deal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami’s front office has been hard at work reshaping the roster following a triumphant 2025 campaign that culminated with an MLS Cup title in December. With the goal of raising the bar even higher and keeping pace with the club’s rapid growth, Lionel Messi has received another squad boost with the permanent return of one of last season’s title winners.

On Thursday, Inter Miami announced the permanent signing of goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo from Argentine side CA Lanús. After a successful loan spell during the 2025 season, the Herons moved to secure his return, following a similar path to the one taken with Tadeo Allende.

While the transfer fee has not been disclosed, reports in December indicated that Inter Miami were working to acquire 70 percent of the player’s sporting rights. Ríos Novo has now signed a contract through June 2029, with an option to extend the deal for an additional year.

After opening the season as backup to Óscar Ustari, Ríos Novo finished the campaign in impressive form, prompting Inter Miami’s push to retain him. The Los Angeles native with Argentine roots appeared in 19 matches, conceding 18 goals and recording five clean sheets, while starting every MLS playoff match and allowing just four goals in six postseason appearances.

Rocco Rios Novo #34 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup trophy.

Rocco Rios Novo #34 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup trophy.

With Drake Callender departing during the 2025 season and William Yarbrough leaving at its conclusion, Inter Miami entered 2026 with Ustari as the lone goalkeeper on the roster. Messi has now received reinforcement between the posts, first with former Minnesota United and Canada international Dayne St. Clair expected to start, and now with Ríos Novo, part of the squad that lifted the MLS Cup, returning as a backup and long-term prospect at just 23 years old.

Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pursued Son’s star LAFC teammate before turning to Monterrey’s Berterame

Coach Mascherano reflects on Inter Miami signings

In addition to Allende, St. Clair, and Ríos Novo, Inter Miami have been active during the winter transfer window, adding defenders Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón, midfielder David Ayala, and academy product Dániel Pintér. The club has also reportedly reached an agreement to sign Monterrey striker Germán Berterame, who is expected to complete his move in the coming days.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, head coach Javier Mascherano reflected on the signings and explained the reasoning behind them: “The new players who have arrived so far are in positions we had to reinforce because of players who left. We lost Chelo (Marcelo Weigandt) at right back, so we signed Facu (Mura).

David Ayala, a central midfielder, came because we lost Busi (Sergio Busquets), Reguilon for Jordi (Alba), Michael at center back because we felt that was an area that needed strengthening, and Dayne is a high-caliber keeper who was a free agent,” Mascherano said. Pintér and Ríos Novo were the other additions announced since then, providing further depth for a squad targeting international success in 2026.

