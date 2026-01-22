Trending topics:
Brazil star Casemiro announces Manchester United departure: ‘Forever Red Devil’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Casemiro playing for Manchester United.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesCasemiro playing for Manchester United.

After months of speculation about the future of his professional career, Brazil national team star Casemiro officially announced his decision to depart Manchester United, despite still having several months left on his contract.

Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever,” the Brazilian midfielder began, posting on his official Instagram and X accounts this Thursday.

“I’ve decided that these will be my last four months at Old Trafford,” Casemiro added, making it clear he will not negotiate a contract extension with the club, which expires on June 30 of this year. “Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal.”

Finally, the midfielder wrote: “Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.” The post quickly received thousands of likes and comments from fans expressing their respect and admiration for Casemiro.

Tweet placeholder

Many of his teammates also reacted to the news in the comments. Among them were Harry Maguire, Patrick Dorgu, and Manuel Ugarte. “Was a pleasure playing alongside you,” wrote Bruno Fernandes, while the official Manchester United account commented: “Once a Red, always a Red.”

Casemiro’s final goal at Manchester United

Casemiro joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 after nearly a decade with Real Madrid. During his four seasons in England, he played 146 matches and scored 21 goals, playing a key role in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup and 2023-24 FA Cup victories. However, the Brazil national team star never managed to win a Premier League title.

That goal also seems unlikely this season, as the Red Devils sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal. Already eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, the club now has only one objective left for the year: securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League after missing out on European competition this season.

The future of Casemiro remains uncertain

Although Casemiro has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season, it is unclear what his next career move will be. For now, he is focusing on being in peak form for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, possibly his last major tournament with the Brazil national team.

At the same time, Casemiro will need to consider offers from other clubs. There have been long-standing rumors that the Saudi Pro League could be a potential destination, following a path that his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes might also take.

