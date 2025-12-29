Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi set to receive major squad boost as Inter Miami reportedly agree to permanent deal for 2025 MLS champion

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami against Nashville SC.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami against Nashville SC.

Inter Miami have begun the process of reshaping their roster as several deals from the 2025 season come to an end. Ahead of the new campaign, Lionel Messi is set to receive a major squad boost, with the Herons reportedly reaching an agreement to bring back an MLS Cup champion on a permanent deal.

As Javier Mascherano’s tenure began on the sidelines, Inter Miami started 2025 by securing several short-term signings, including one-year contracts and loan deals. One of those moves involved goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, who initially returned to Argentine side Lanús at the end of the season before his situation took a new turn.

According to Argentine transfer expert Germán García Grova, Inter Miami have reached an agreement with Lanús to sign Ríos Novo on a permanent deal. The club initially declined to exercise the purchase option included in his loan, but after renewed talks, the 23-year-old is now just steps away from completing his return to Fort Lauderdale.

Valued at €600,000 on Transfermarkt, the transfer fee has not yet been disclosed, but the deal reportedly includes Inter Miami acquiring 70 percent of the player’s sporting rights, with Lanús retaining the remaining 30 percent. The Argentine goalkeeper is expected to sign a three-year contract, keeping him at the club through the end of the 2028 season.

Rocco Rios Novo #34 of Inter Miami CF.

Rocco Rios Novo #34 of Inter Miami CF.

Following the departure of Drake Callender and with Óscar Ustari sidelined by injury, Ríos Novo seized his opportunity and emerged as the starting goalkeeper during Inter Miami’s MLS Cup run. Allowing 19 goals and recording five clean sheets in 20 matches, his presence between the posts could prove vital for Messi’s ambitions heading into the 2026 season.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

see also

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

Two key boosts for Inter Miami between the posts

Inter Miami were one of the most consistent teams in North America last season, competing across multiple competitions including the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to their MLS title. Looking ahead to 2026, the club is now prioritizing depth and stability in goal as part of a broader effort to remain competitive on all fronts.

As reported in mid-December by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami are also pursuing a deal for Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, a member of the 2025 MLS Best XI. With St. Clair nearing the end of his contract and Ríos Novo already familiar with the club, the Herons could soon boast both an established international-caliber starter and a proven long-term option in goal.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

With only details for the signing to happen, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly taken a key step in order to secure Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso.

Lionel Messi is close to welcoming back teammate: Inter Miami are reportedly advancing to resign key star

Lionel Messi is close to welcoming back teammate: Inter Miami are reportedly advancing to resign key star

After winning the MLS Cup, Inter Miami are looking to bolster their squad to stay competitive. As such, Lionel Messi is reportedly close to welcoming back a teammate who was key to a successful season, as the Herons reportedly move forward with his return.

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Despite Lionel Messi's Argentina being one of the top national teams, Toni Kroos chose to exclude them from his list of contenders for the 2026 World Cup. Instead, the former German midfielder surprised many by naming four other national teams he believes could make a significant impact.

FIFA president Infantino makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League growth ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA president Infantino makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League growth ahead of 2034 World Cup

Set to be the host nation for the 2034 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered a bold claim over the growth of Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo