Lionel Messi set to receive major squad boost as Inter Miami reportedly agree to permanent deal for 2025 MLS champion

Inter Miami have begun the process of reshaping their roster as several deals from the 2025 season come to an end. Ahead of the new campaign, Lionel Messi is set to receive a major squad boost, with the Herons reportedly reaching an agreement to bring back an MLS Cup champion on a permanent deal.

As Javier Mascherano’s tenure began on the sidelines, Inter Miami started 2025 by securing several short-term signings, including one-year contracts and loan deals. One of those moves involved goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, who initially returned to Argentine side Lanús at the end of the season before his situation took a new turn.

According to Argentine transfer expert Germán García Grova, Inter Miami have reached an agreement with Lanús to sign Ríos Novo on a permanent deal. The club initially declined to exercise the purchase option included in his loan, but after renewed talks, the 23-year-old is now just steps away from completing his return to Fort Lauderdale.

Valued at €600,000 on Transfermarkt, the transfer fee has not yet been disclosed, but the deal reportedly includes Inter Miami acquiring 70 percent of the player’s sporting rights, with Lanús retaining the remaining 30 percent. The Argentine goalkeeper is expected to sign a three-year contract, keeping him at the club through the end of the 2028 season.

Following the departure of Drake Callender and with Óscar Ustari sidelined by injury, Ríos Novo seized his opportunity and emerged as the starting goalkeeper during Inter Miami’s MLS Cup run. Allowing 19 goals and recording five clean sheets in 20 matches, his presence between the posts could prove vital for Messi’s ambitions heading into the 2026 season.

Two key boosts for Inter Miami between the posts

Inter Miami were one of the most consistent teams in North America last season, competing across multiple competitions including the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to their MLS title. Looking ahead to 2026, the club is now prioritizing depth and stability in goal as part of a broader effort to remain competitive on all fronts.

As reported in mid-December by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami are also pursuing a deal for Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, a member of the 2025 MLS Best XI. With St. Clair nearing the end of his contract and Ríos Novo already familiar with the club, the Herons could soon boast both an established international-caliber starter and a proven long-term option in goal.