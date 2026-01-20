Trending topics:
wst logo
Inter Miami
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly receive major update on $15M record-breaking deal for Monterrey star Berterame

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami and Germán Berterame (R) of Monterrey.
© Johnnie Izquierdo & Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami and Germán Berterame (R) of Monterrey.

Inter Miami have been working aggressively to strengthen the squad around Lionel Messi, with the club openly targeting the CONCACAF Champions Cup as its next major objective. With the Herons pursuing a $15 million move for Germán Berterame, they have reportedly received a major update on negotiations with Monterrey.

In recent days, Monterrey sporting president José Antonio Noriega confirmed that Inter Miami approached the club with an offer for Berterame that proved attractive. The move, which could become the second-most expensive signing in Inter Miami history behind Rodrigo De Paul, has now taken a key step forward.

According to Mexican transfer insider César Luis Merlo, Monterrey have accepted Inter Miami’s $15 million proposal for Germán Berterame. A verbal agreement is in place, with the deal expected to be finalized in the coming days.

If completed, Berterame’s transfer would become the largest sale in Monterrey’s history. The previous record was set in the summer of 2025, when Nelson Deossa joined Real Betis for $13.5 million, surpassing Rodolfo Pizarro’s $12.6 million move to Inter Miami in 2020.

German Berterame of Monterrey.

German Berterame of Monterrey.

However, Monterrey will not retain the full transfer fee. The club owns 70% of Berterame’s economic rights, with Atlético Madrid holding 20% and Atlético San Luis 10%, while Inter Miami are set to acquire 100% of the player’s rights, explaining the elevated price.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shares major update on Lionel Messi teammate’s possible return for 2026 MLS

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shares major update on Lionel Messi teammate’s possible return for 2026 MLS

Berterame was recently approached by reporters at the airport and declined to comment on the negotiations. With an agreement reportedly in place, the Argentine-born Mexican international is now expected to sign a four-year contract with Inter Miami, occupying a Designated Player slot.

Messi and a major boost to the attack

Inter Miami recently confirmed the permanent return of Tadeo Allende, a significant reinforcement given he finished as the club’s second-leading scorer behind Messi. With one Designated Player slot still available, the Herons moved quickly during the winter window to pursue Berterame.

During his three-and-a-half seasons at Monterrey, Berterame established himself as one of the club’s standout players, recording 68 goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances. In the 2025-26 campaign, he has produced 13 goals and three assists in 24 matches, and as a member of Javier Aguirre’s Mexico squad, he is expected to be part of the roster for the 2026 World Cup, adding long-term value to Inter Miami’s project.

