Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pursued Son’s star LAFC teammate before turning to Monterrey’s Berterame

Inter Miami are close to finalizing a deal for Monterrey striker Germán Berterame as they continue to strengthen the squad around Lionel Messi ahead of what promises to be an ambitious 2026 season. However, before shifting their focus to the Mexican international, the Herons reportedly made a push to sign one of Son Heung-min’s standout teammates at Los Angeles FC.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba now retired and Rodrigo De Paul expected to occupy one of the club’s Designated Player slots alongside Messi, Inter Miami still had room for another marquee addition. Beyond the return of Tadeo Allende, who will fill an international roster spot, the front office remained eager to inject more attacking firepower, turning its attention to one of Major League Soccer’s elite performers.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami made an aggressive attempt to sign LAFC forward Denis Bouanga. In search of a major boost in attack, the club targeted a player who has earned MLS Best XI honors in three consecutive seasons (2023, 2024 and 2025) as part of its effort to build an All-Star caliber roster.

LAFC reportedly received an offer of around $13 million for Bouanga, who originally joined the club in 2022 for a fee under $5 million. Still, the Western Conference side quickly rejected the proposal, and the Gabon international, under contract through December 2027, was not interested in forcing a move.

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

After the bid was turned down, Inter Miami pivoted to Berterame. Bogert reports that Monterrey, Atlético Madrid, Atlético San Luis and the Fort Lauderdale-based club are already exchanging paperwork on a proposed $15 million transfer for full ownership of the striker’s economic rights.

Despite Bouanga reportedly seeking an improved contract while ranking as the league’s 19th-highest-paid player in 2025 ($3.7 million in guaranteed compensation according to the MLSPA), he is expected to continue partnering Son in LAFC’s attack. Meanwhile, Messi appears poised to welcome another Spanish-speaking presence to Inter Miami’s frontline.

Comparison between Bouanga and Berterame

Bouanga and Berterame both arrived at LAFC and Monterrey, respectively, during the 2022 summer transfer window. Since then, each striker has steadily developed, producing goals and assists at a comparable rate while logging a similar number of appearances for their clubs.

Bouanga has scored 101 goals and added 42 assists in 152 matches for LAFC, playing a central role in the club’s 2022 MLS Cup triumph, the 2022 Supporters’ Shield and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. He also finished as the top scorer in both the 2023 MLS season and the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup, surpassing Carlos Vela as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Berterame, meanwhile, has made 153 appearances across all competitions for Monterrey, scoring 68 goals and recording 15 assists. Although Rayados have yet to lift silverware during his tenure, his consistent performances earned him a call-up to Javier Aguirre’s Mexico national team, and he is now expected to be part of the squad for the 2026 World Cup.