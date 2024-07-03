A lot of people think Kylian Mbappe is the quickest soccer player ever. Incredibly speedy on the field, he has been compared to the world’s fastest athletes. The French striker showed off his lightning speed last season in the UEFA Champions League. Although impressive for a soccer player, it isn’t fast enough to compete with elite sprinters.

In the high-stakes environment of a Champions League match, Mbappe demonstrated his incredible speed, clocking 10.9 seconds over 100 meters. This feat places him among the fastest players in soccer, capable of outpacing most defenders with ease. To put this in perspective, Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, holds the world record for the 100 meters at 9.58 seconds. Mbappe’s time is just over a second slower than Bolt’s, underscoring his exceptional athleticism.

Despite this impressive performance, the Frenchman’s speed is relatively modest when compared to professional sprinters. His time of 10.9 seconds would rank joint-433rd in the world for under-18 boys’ 100-meter times over the past year. Furthermore, when compared to the all-time top speeds for women’s 100 meters, Mbappe would not make it into the top 60. These comparisons highlight the distinct difference between elite sprinters and footballers, even those with extraordinary speed like Mbappe.

What did Bolt say about Mbappe?

The comparison between Mbappe and Bolt has not gone unnoticed. Usain Bolt, known for his playful personality, took the opportunity to tease the PSG star. Bolt commented on the comparison, saying, “I was laughing when I saw it. The girls are running faster than that.” The Jamaican star’s jest underscores the significant gap between the speed of top sprinters and even the fastest soccer players.

While Mbappe’s speed is a standout attribute, it is just one aspect of his game that makes him formidable. On the pitch, his ability to combine his pace with technical skill, tactical awareness, and clinical finishing makes him one of the most dangerous attackers in soccer. He has a unique ability to glide past defenders; often leaving them in his wake with a deft flick of the ball and a burst of acceleration in the opposite direction.

Soccerfolders say that speed is a crucial component for soccer players, as it influences their overall performance significantly. Players need to be able to cover the pitch quickly, both to defend and to create scoring opportunities. Mbappe’s speed allowed PSG to stretch defenses and exploit spaces, contributing to his reputation as one of the top scorers in the game.

Comparing how fast Kylian Mbappe is to other athletes

Mbappe’s speed has been measured at 23.6 miles per hour (mph), a testament to his athletic prowess. This figure puts him in elite company among players, making him one of the fastest players ever to grace the sport. However, when comparing his speed to that of professional sprinters and other athletes, the differences become apparent.

While Mbappe’s 23.6 mph is impressive, professional sprinters routinely reach higher speeds during their races. This distinction highlights the specialized training and physical conditioning required to excel in sprinting, which differs from the demands of football. Nonetheless, his ability to maintain such high speeds during a match, which involves continuous movement and physical duels, is a remarkable achievement in its own right.

PHOTOS: IMAGO