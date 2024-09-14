As the countdown to Euro 2032 begins, pressure is mounting on Italy to ensure its stadiums are up to standard so it can co-host the tournament alongside Turkey.

Although the event is eight years away, time is ticking for Italian cities and clubs that need to renovate or build new facilities.

Only three stadiums are considered ready, with just one fully meeting UEFA standards. The lack of progress in other arenas raises concerns about Italy’s ability to fulfill its role as a host nation.

According to Italian media, around ten stadiums are potential venues for Euro 2032; including iconic locations such as Stadio San Siro in Milan, Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Other stadiums on the list are Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Stadio San Nicola in Bari, Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, and the yet-to-be-completed Stadio Cagliari in Cagliari.

Only one Serie A stadium Euro 2032 ready

However, the main issue lies in the technical condition of many of these venues. Most are in dire need of renovation, and without proper updates, they risk being unable to host the tournament. In fact, only the Allianz Stadium in Turin is fully compliant with international standards.

Michele Uva, UEFA’s Director of Football and Social Responsibility, recently raised concerns about Italy’s slow progress in upgrading its infrastructure. “Italy needs five stadiums up to code for Euro 2032, with projects that are already approved and financed. At the moment, only one is ready, the Stadium in Turin”, Uva said. He further explained that while Rome’s venue only requires minor updates, the situation with San Siro is far more complicated.

Worrying situation at San Siro

One of the most iconic stadiums, San Siro, is at the center of Italy’s stadium woes. Both AC Milan and Inter are planning to leave the stadium, finding it too costly to renovate.

They have formally rejected a proposal to reconstruct San Siro; claiming it would be too expensive and difficult to work around during construction. They are now considering building separate new stadiums outside the city.

The other option is to return to their 2019 plan to build a new venue in the current stadium’s parking lot.

Uva highlighted the need for modernization, even at the expense of nostalgia: “In England, they knocked down Wembley, in Brazil, they rebuilt the Maracana — these were temples of football.

I realize people are fond of the stadiums, but we mustn’t think they are eternal. San Siro is a beautiful monument, but the two Milan clubs ought to each have their own modern home ready to bring in fresh revenue.”

Why has progress been slow?

Italy’s stadium infrastructure has long been a point of criticism. Many clubs have faced bureaucratic delays, local government disputes, and financial challenges that have stalled renovation projects.

Fiorentina, for example, have taken the local government to court over promised but undelivered funds for stadium improvements. Meanwhile, Napoli are keen on moving closer to the epicenter of the city’s earthquake-prone zones.

The slow pace of progress has already led Italy to share the hosting duties for Euro 2032 with Turkey. Originally, Italy aimed to host the tournament alone, but the lack of investment and movement on new stadiums forced them to split the duties.

Turkey, on the other hand, has made rapid strides in stadium construction, building 13 new stadiums in recent years. Uva pointed out this contrast, saying, “In Turkey, they have built 13 new stadiums over the last few years, not just those that will host the Euros.”

One year has passed since UEFA awarded the hosting rights for Euro 2032, yet Italy have not made much progress. Uva has warned that the lack of action could have far-reaching consequences, not just for the five stadiums required for the tournament but also for the country’s broader soccer infrastructure.

“If we focus only on those, the structural gap risks widening further. We should also invest in medium-small realities, with a more forward-looking policy for facilities,” Uva said.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images