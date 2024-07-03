Manchester City could be set to lose star goalkeeper Ederson in the coming weeks. The Brazil international has been a mainstay between the sticks at City since his $43 million move from Benfica in 2017. Not only has he been the undisputed number-one shot-stopper for manager Pep Guardiola, but he has been one of the top players in his position for years now.

Nevertheless, Ederson’s time in Manchester could soon be coming to an end. Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo is claiming that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr has offered the goalkeeper a massive contract. According to the reporter, the deal would be worth around $65 million for just two years.

While City has the highest payroll in the Premier League, Ederson is not one of the club’s highest earners. The goalkeeper’s current contract is reportedly worth about $6.6 million per year. Although still quite a bit of money, 16 other players on the team make more money. This list includes Kalvin Phillips and Matheus Nunes.

Stefan Ortega recently signed a new City deal as he looks for more playing time

Assuming Ederson accepts the massive proposal, Al-Nassr will then have to agree to a transfer fee with City. The Brazilian still has two more years remaining on his current contract with the reigning English champions. As a result, the Saudi side will likely have to pay a significant fee to grab their target. A specific price tag remains to be seen, but City would likely value Ederson at around $40 million.

Guardiola likely sees the downside of selling a player that is so important to the team. Title-winning clubs generally prefer not to offload key stars during the summer transfer market. City, however, may essentially have their hands tied in the situation.

The reported contract that Al-Nassr has offered Ederson is a huge sum of money. The aforementioned $65 million over two years is more than either Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland is currently making at City. The English club also recently persuaded fellow shot-stopper Stefan Ortega to sign a new contract extension. The German has been Ederson’s backup at City but is now likely looking to become the team’s number-one keeper.

Al-Nassr could turn to World Cup winner if City blocks Ederson deal

Al-Nassr has been searching for a new shot-stopper since David Ospina departed the club. The Colombian spent two seasons in the Middle East, but his contract recently ran out. Ospina, now 35, recently signed on with Atlético Nacional in his native country.

The Saudi club essentially helped lead the way in attracting significant soccer players to the league. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo previously shocked many around the globe by joining Al-Nassr in early 2023. Since then, the team has spent nearly $180 million on just six players. This includes bringing in Sadio Mane, Otavio, and Ederson’s former City teammate Aymeric Laporte.

Despite the big spending, Al-Nassr failed to win the most recent Saudi Pro League title. Instead, Al Hilal, led by fellow stars such as Aleksandar Mitrović and Malcom, triumphed by remaining undefeated throughout the entire campaign.

Assuming Al-Nassr is unsuccessful in their pursuit of Ederson, there have been suggestions that they could then turn to Emi Martinez. The World Cup winner with Argentina is currently starring for Aston Villa. The English side, however, will want to hang on to their keeper at all costs after qualifying for the Champions League.

PHOTOS: IMAGO