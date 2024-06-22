Real Madrid officially confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG earlier this month. Once the 25-year-old striker’s run at the 2024 European Championship is over, he will sign with the La Liga winners.

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has since won every domestic title available, except the UEFA Champions League. Despite the off-field issues, he delivered an outstanding season. He scored 44 goals in 47 games and helped PSG secure the Ligue 1 title and other domestic trophies. A money issue, nevertheless, has threatened to spoil Mbappe’s last days in France and might lead to a court fight.

According to reports from L’Equipe, PSG have not paid Mbappe since April. The unpaid amount, which includes his salary and contractual bonuses, totals around $107 million.

With his contract set to expire on June 30, Mbappe has formally notified PSG that they must settle the owed amount. Failure to do so could see the matter taken further, potentially involving legal action.

This situation has added a toxic twist to Mbappe’s seven-year stint in the French capital. Despite his affection for the club and his home city, relations between Mbappe and PSG’s CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi have soured. This was evident during his farewell video, where Mbappe thanked his managers and sporting directors but omitted Al-Khelaifi.

One of the critical points is a $85m loyalty bonus that the club reportedly believe Mbappe has agreed to waive.

They have previously demanded a written ‘gentleman’s agreement’ from Mbappe to forgo this bonus before they settle his outstanding wages. However, the player has not provided such an agreement, leading to a standoff. The Frenchman’s lawyers have issued a formal warning to PSG, highlighting the severity of the situation and the potential for a legal battle if the matter is not resolved.

What now for PSG and Mbappe?

If this dispute escalates to court, it could have significant repercussions for both parties. Mbappe has reportedly stated in the presence of the club’s advisor Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique that he would not leave the club without being compensated.

This statement suggests that both Campos and Enrique could be called as witnesses if the case proceeds to court.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been at odds with Mbappe for months Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been at odds with Mbappe for months

But interestingly, the Parisians’ treatment of their ex-captain is not an isolated incident. The club has a history of contentious relationships with their players. High-profile stars like Marco Verratti, Thiago Silva, and Adrien Rabiot have all faced scrutiny and pressure from the club itself.

The Red-and-Blues have often used their Ultras fans to intimidate players who wish to leave, with fans resorting to insults and threats. This pattern of behavior has contributed to the toxic environment at the club, making it difficult for players to depart amicably.

Poor management of funds

One of the underlying issues at PSG is the club’s financial management. Despite being one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, they have struggled to manage their budget effectively.

The Qatari state owners have spent billions on signing top players and retaining them, yet the club has failed to secure the UEFA Champions League, a primary objective for the project. This financial strain is evident in the current situation with Mbappe, where the club appears unable to meet their financial obligations.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC : IMAGO / LaPresse