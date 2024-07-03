The head coach of the Argentina U23 soccer team, Javier Mascherano, has named his 18-man squad for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. Notable among the players on the roster are four former World Cup champions, who represent Argentina‘s determination to contend for the trophy. The squad, which includes both seasoned veterans and promising young players, will have a tough schedule starting with their Group B opening against Morocco.

Among the 18 players selected, four stand out as members of La Albiceleste’s victorious 2022 World Cup squad. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, defender Nicolas Otamendi, forward Julian Alvarez and MLS sensation Thiago Almada bring a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the team.

Rulli, at 32, takes one of the three senior spots in the squad. His experience and leadership from the back will be crucial, especially considering his participation in the ongoing Copa America. Rulli’s presence ensures that Argentina has a reliable and experienced figure between the posts.

Veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, aged 36, also fills a senior spot. Despite his age, Otamendi remains a key player for both his club, Benfica, and his national team. His defensive prowess and leadership will be vital for Argentina’s Olympic campaign, providing stability and guidance to the younger players.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez, fresh off another Premier League title with Manchester City, brings his dynamic attacking capabilities to the squad. His versatility and goal-scoring ability make him a critical component of Mascherano’s plans. Alvarez, who has already played over 50 games this season, will join the squad after the Copa America.

Interesting path ahead to Olympic gold

In the end, there is Thiago Almada, an MLS sensation, rounds out the list of World Cup winners. Almada’s creative playmaking and ability to unlock defenses will be an asset for Argentina. His inclusion adds depth and flair to the squad’s attacking options.

Argentina’s U23 team will play two friendly matches in France as part of their preparation for the Olympic tournament. Their group stage journey begins with a match against Morocco, followed by clashes with Ukraine and Iraq. This group stage will test the squad’s readiness and cohesion, with each game posing unique challenges.

Javier Mascherano, a two-time Olympic gold medalist himself, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role as head coach. Having won gold in 2004 and 2008, Mascherano understands the demands and pressures of the Olympic tournament. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding the team through the competition.

Messi and several others missing from Argentina Olympic squad

Several notable players have been excluded from the Olympic squad. Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, currently impressing in the Copa America, will not join the team in Paris following push-back from his club. Additionally, Chelsea’s refusal to permit Fernandez to travel to France means he will remain with his club after the Copa America.

The omission of Lionel Messi from the team is also noteworthy. The 37-year-old superstar has opted out of the Olympics, citing the need to manage his workload. Messi is currently focused on defending Argentina’s Copa America title and fulfilling his club commitments with Inter Miami. His decision to skip the Olympics is understandable given his age and the demands of his schedule.

Despite these absences, Mascherano has assembled a robust squad capable of competing at a high level. The inclusion of experienced players like Rulli, Otamendi, and Alvarez, alongside young talents, ensures a balanced team with depth and versatility.

Argentina 2024 Olympic Games soccer roster

Goalkeepers: Leandro Brey, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Marco Di Cesare, Julio Soler, Joaquin Garcia, Gonzalo Lujan, Nicolas Otamendi, Bruno Amione

Midfielders: Ezequiel Fernandez, Santiago Hezze, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenon

Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Luciano Gondou, Thiago Almada, Claudio Echeverri, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Beltran

PHOTOS: IMAGO