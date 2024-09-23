Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday was a highly anticipated clash between two of the Premier League’s top teams. With the Gunners aiming to dethrone the reigning champions, the stakes were high. However, despite a valiant effort that saw them nearly snatch all three points, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving Arsenal with mixed emotions. Fans will remember the game for more than just the intense play on the field. Two Arsenal players, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, set an unwanted record.

The match started unfavorably for the Gunners as Erling Haaland continued his remarkable goal-scoring run. He netted his 100th goal for Manchester City just nine minutes into the game. This early blow seemed to spell trouble for Mikel Arteta’s men, who had not won at the Etihad since January 2015. However, Arsenal demonstrated resilience and determination, refusing to let the early setback define the match.

Riccardo Calafiori, making his full Premier League debut, delivered a stunning equalizer in the 22nd minute. The Italian’s strike gave Arsenal renewed hope, and they capitalized on their momentum just before halftime. A perfectly delivered corner from Bukayo Saka found Gabriel Magalhaes. The latter then headed home to give the visitors an unexpected 2-1 lead.

Controversial red card and Arsenal’s defensive stance

Just when Arsenal seemed poised to maintain their lead into the second half, disaster struck. The referee showed Leandro Trossard a yellow card for kicking the ball away. Even worse, he had already booked him earlier in the game. His dismissal left the visitors with 10 men for the entire second half, drastically altering the dynamics of the match.

Arteta’s side was forced into a defensive posture, adopting a 5-4-0 formation to withstand the inevitable Manchester City onslaught. The strategy was clear: defend with everything they had and try to preserve their slim advantage. For much of the second half, this approach seemed to be working. Arsenal’s defense, led by goalkeeper David Raya, thwarted the Citizens’ relentless attacks.

Havertz and Timber set embarrassing record

While Arsenal’s defensive performance was commendable, it came with a surprising and unfortunate statistic. Both Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, who played the entire match, failed to complete a single pass during the game. As per OptaJoe, this marked the first time since the 2003-04 season that outfield players in the Premier League played 89 minutes or more without completing a pass.

Havertz, who was effectively playing as a second right full-back during the second half, attempted five passes. All of those were unsuccessful. Similarly, Timber, who has been adapting to a left-back role since his return from an ACL injury, misplaced all six of his pass attempts. Despite their struggles in possession, the duo contributed significantly to Arsenal’s defensive effort, recording a combined nine clearances, three tackles, and 10 contested aerial duels.

Arsenal’s valiant defensive stand nearly paid off, but their efforts were undone in the dying moments of the match. In the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, John Stones capitalized on a rebound from a blocked Mateo Kovacic shot to score the equalizer, breaking Arsenal’s hearts and securing a point for Manchester City. The result was a bitter pill to swallow for the Gunners, who came agonizingly close to a historic victory at the Etihad.

PHOTOS: IMAGO