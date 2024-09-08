Looks like Manchester City are about to secure the future of prolific striker Erling Haaland, with a new contract extension. The Norwegian superstar’s new contract will reportedly have a release clause, however, so he may still sign with Real Madrid.

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm. His remarkable goalscoring ability has made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola’s side; he has already racked up a staggering 97 goals in just 102 appearances for the club. The 24-year-old has won two consecutive Premier League Golden Boots. He seems to be well on his way to winning it for a record-tying third year in a row; especially after netting seven goals in three games this season.

Haaland’s importance to City cannot be understated, and the club is eager to reward him with an improved contract. While his current deal runs until 2027, City’s hierarchy is surely keen to ensure that their most prized asset remains a key part of the squad for the foreseeable future.

Reports from Spanish outlet Marca suggest that Haaland is close to signing a lucrative new contract. It would see him become the highest-paid player in the Premier League; surpassing his teammate, Kevin De Bruyne. The report adds that the Citizens have held several meetings with Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to finalize the terms of the new deal.

Despite the forthcoming contract extension, the player’s entourage has ensured that the striker will retain some control over his future. The new contract is expected to include a release clause; it would allow Haaland to leave the club for a predetermined fee, should certain conditions be met.

Real Madrid’s long-standing interest

An important part of Haaland’s new deal is a release provision that supposedly benefits Real Madrid. Before he moved to the Premier League, the Spanish giants were on the verge of signing him; they have long admired him. Haaland supposedly remains a target for Los Blancos; even though the club strengthened their offense with the summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, and his agent have previously both expressed their desire for the player to maintain flexibility in his career decisions. They want the star to have the freedom to explore a move to the Spanish capital; particularly if the opportunity arises in the future.

“The attitude in Madrid is that sooner or later, Haaland will end up joining Real Madrid,” sources close to the situation have stated, Marca say. One piece of evidence supporting this theory is Pimenta’s frequent appearances in the president’s box at the Santiago Bernabeu throughout the last several years.

Number of factors should align for Haaland at City

Although Madrid may not need Haaland following the arrival of Mbappe, they are still keeping a close eye. However, several factors would need to align for such a move to materialize, Defensa Central add.

One key element is the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Spanish manager’s contract will expire in the summer of 2025, and his departure could influence Haaland’s decision to seek a new challenge.

Additionally, the Sky Blues’ ongoing legal battles, including the 115 charges levied by the Premier League for alleged financial misconduct, could also impact Haaland’s future at the club. A significant verdict against the club, potentially even leading to a demotion, could prompt the Norwegian to activate his release clause and move to La Liga.

PHOTOS: IMAGO