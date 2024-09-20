Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga firmly addressed suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo holds significant sway over the club’s decisions on its coach. The comments from Fienga come in response to widespread speculation following the recent sacking of Portuguese coach Luis Castro. The club replaced him with Italian manager Stefano Pioli after a disappointing start to the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. He joined Al Nassr last January after a high-profile exit from Manchester United. When he arrived, he immediately established himself as a team captain and displayed astounding talent on the field. Given his stature, it is perhaps unsurprising that rumors would emerge about his level of influence at the Saudi Pro League club.

However, Guido Fienga, speaking at a club event, sought to clarify the superstar’s role within the organization. “Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain and he is the strongest player in the world, not just technically but also in how he behaves”, he stated. “He doesn’t control the club, but obviously, being the No. 1 in the world, he gives the direction of where we have to go, and which targets we need to reach.”

Ronaldo’s third head coach at Al Nassr

Fienga’s remarks underscore a critical distinction. Ronaldo plays a pivotal role in guiding the team and setting high standards. However, he does not make the club’s executive decisions. The CEO emphasized that the veteran’s presence is invaluable, particularly in fostering a winning mentality within the team. “He is a winner, and we ask him to teach us how to win,” Fienga continued. “We want to win with him this year and reach the best target that we can. Cristiano is part of the team, and we are very happy to have him.”

These comments come on the heels of Al Nassr’s decision to part ways with Luis Castro after only one win in three league matches. The managerial change fueled speculation that the superstar might have had a hand in the coach’s dismissal. However, Fienga’s statements aim to put those rumors to rest, framing the Portuguese’s role as one of influence rather than control.

How has Ronaldo helped the club so far?

The club’s executive also highlighted the strategic investments Al Nassr has made to bolster the team’s performance. For example, the club spent nearly $100 million on new players this summer. This investment, according to Fienga, reflects the club’s commitment to building a stable and successful team around key players like Ronaldo. “Step by step we will improve,” he assured. That emphasizes the club’s long-term vision and the need for stability to achieve sustained success.

Ronaldo’s contributions to Al Nassr since joining the club have been significant. In 69 appearances, the Portuguese forward has scored 62 goals and provided 17 assists. That was crucial in the club’s first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup victory in 2023. Despite these achievements, the Knight of Najd has faced challenges. The current league season has gotten off to a slow start, which ultimately led to a change in management.

