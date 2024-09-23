Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag finds himself under increasing scrutiny as the club’s performance continues to fall short of expectations. Despite being given the summer to build on his squad and implement his strategies, the Dutchman struggled to deliver consistent results. Now, rumors are swirling that the hierarchy at Old Trafford is exploring potential replacements. Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is one of the leading candidates.

There have been many highs and lows during Ten Hag‘s time as Manchester United manager. The former Ajax boss was brought in with high hopes after his successful stint in the Netherlands. There, he developed a reputation for nurturing young talent and playing attractive soccer. However, translating that success to the Premier League has proven to be a challenging task.

Their start of the 2024-25 season has been particularly difficult, securing only seven points from their first five league matches. United is languishing in 11th place on the Premier League table. This underwhelming performance has led to growing discontent among fans and increased pressure from the club’s executives.

Despite these challenges, the Dutchman managed to earn a reprieve with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season. That played a crucial role in his contract extension until 2026. Unfortunately, the club has called into question his leadership skills once again after recent results. A humiliating loss to Liverpool followed a lackluster showing against Brighton.

Is ex-Juventus coach a serious option?

Amidst this uncertainty, reports have surfaced that Manchester United’s decision-makers have been quietly exploring alternatives to Ten Hag. One name that has been consistently mentioned is Massimiliano Allegri. The 57-year-old Italian tactician has a proven track record of success in Serie A. Allegri is currently out of work after Juventus sacked him at the end of the 2023-24 season. Thus, he is an attractive option for clubs looking for an experienced manager.

While managing AC Milan and Juventus, he won a total of six Serie A championships and several domestic cups. He also guided the latter to two UEFA Champions League finals. However, his second stint in Turin did not yield the desired results. He was out at Juventus despite winning the Coppa Italia last season.

Calciomercato suggests that Manchester United have already “sounded out” Allegri to gauge his interest in the role. The Italian is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, a competition he has long admired but never managed in. Allegri’s availability, coupled with his tactical acumen and experience managing top European clubs, makes him a strong candidate for the Old Trafford hot seat.

Risks and rewards of appointing Allegri to Manchester United

While Allegri’s credentials are impressive, his potential appointment is not without risks. His pragmatic and often defensive style of play might not align with the attacking play that the Red Devils’ fans expect. Moreover, his recent struggles at Juventus raise questions about whether he can adapt to the Premier League’s demands and whether his methods would resonate with United’s current squad.

On the other hand, the Italian’s experience in managing big clubs and handling high-pressure situations could be exactly what the Premier League giants need to navigate the turbulent waters they currently find themselves in. He has a track record of winning trophies. His ability to organize a team defensively could provide the stability that United have been lacking under Ten Hag.

For now, Ten Hag remains in charge, with the backing of key figures at the club. That includes INEOS, which recently extended his contract. However, the Dutchman is under no illusions about the precariousness of his situation. The upcoming fixtures, particularly in the Europa League and the Premier League, will be crucial in determining whether he can turn the tide and retain his position.

