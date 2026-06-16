Christian Pulisic discovers his next manager as Milan makes bold coaching decision: What Ruben Amorim’s arrival means for the USMNT ace

While Christian Pulisic is focused on helping the United States at the 2026 World Cup, major developments have unfolded back in Italy. Milan has made one of the most significant coaching decisions of the summer by appointing Ruben Amorim as the club’s new head coach, creating fresh intrigue around the future direction of the Rossoneri and the role key players could have under the Portuguese tactician.

The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for Milan. After a disappointing end to the season, the club opted for sweeping changes behind the scenes, and Amorim now finds himself entrusted with restoring one of European soccer’s most historic institutions to the top level.

Milan’s decision comes after a turbulent campaign that ended in frustration. Despite spending much of the Serie A season competing near the top of the table, a poor run during the closing weeks saw the club slip to fifth place and miss out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

That collapse prompted significant changes throughout the organization. Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed, while several senior executives also departed as ownership deemed the season an unacceptable failure. The club’s American ownership group, RedBird Capital Partners, quickly identified Amorim as the coach capable of leading the next chapter.

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Amorim’s road back to the top

The move to Milan represents a significant opportunity for Amorim.

Before his brief and difficult spell at Manchester United, the Portuguese coach had established himself as one of Europe’s brightest managerial talents through his work at Sporting Lisbon. During his time in Lisbon, he built a reputation for developing young players, implementing a modern tactical system, and delivering major trophies.

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His tenure in England, however, failed to meet expectations. After being dismissed midway through the season, questions emerged about whether his reputation would recover. Milan believes the answer is yes.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United.

The Rossoneri are convinced that the coach who transformed Sporting remains one of Europe’s most promising tactical minds. At just 41 years old, Amorim now receives an opportunity to rebuild his standing on one of soccer’s biggest stages.

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How it could impact Christian Pulisic

The most intriguing aspect of the appointment concerns what it could mean for Pulisic once his World Cup campaign concludes. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Amorim’s preferred tactical systems, particularly his 3-4-2-1 formation, appear ideally suited to many of Pulisic’s strengths.

,Rather than operating strictly as a traditional winger, the American thrives when given freedom to drift into central areas, combine between the lines, and attack spaces behind defenders.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

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,According to tactical analysis from the Italian outlet, the Portuguese coach favors two attacking midfielders playing behind a central striker. Those roles require creativity, movement, intelligence, and pressing intensity. Pulisic checks every box.

Reports in Italy have even suggested that an attacking midfield pairing featuring Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku could fit naturally within Amorim’s preferred structure, thanks to their ability to operate in half-spaces and influence games between defensive lines. For the USMNT star, the coaching change may offer an opportunity to become even more influential than he was under previous management.