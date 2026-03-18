Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a €50M Italian striker, but a huge issue blocks the deal

After the drop in form of Christian Pulisic, AC Milan have been quite exposed in terms of goalscoring, struggling to close out wins. Neither Niclas Füllkrug nor Christopher Nkunku have managed to shine, forcing them to consider reinforcements for next season. While several names have emerged, the Rossoneri have reportedly decided to include a €50 million Italian striker among their priorities, but one issue is blocking his arrival.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has met with the agents of Mateo Retegui, an Al-Qadsiah player, in an attempt to move closer to an agreement for a summer transfer. Although he arrived in the Saudi Pro League for €68.25 million, they would be open to letting him leave for €45–50 million, a fee that would be well within the Rossoneri’s budget. However, a problem has emerged and could be blocking the move.

After arriving as a marquee signing at Al-Qadsiah, the Italian striker earns a salary of around €16 million per season, something quite difficult for Christian Pulisic’s side. Instead, the Rossoneri are reportedly willing to offer him €5 million per season and a contract running until 2031. For that reason, Retegui would have to significantly lower his demands, complicating his return to Serie A.

While Mateo Retegui currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, he has remained one of the most productive players, scoring 15 goals in 25 matches and ranking as the team’s second top scorer. In addition, he continues to be Italy’s starting striker, netting five goals in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Due to his scoring ability and versatility, the 26-year-old striker would be an ideal partner for Christian Pulisic in attack.

Mateo Retegui of Al Qadisah looks on during the Saudi Super Cup semi final.

Report: AC Milan also have another Italian striker in pole position

Despite the interest in Mateo Retegui, he would not be willing to force his exit from Al-Qadisiyah, as he feels quite comfortable, reports Tuttosport. For this reason, Massimiliano Allegri’s team could have a very difficult time securing his arrival. Given this, AC Milan keep another Italian striker on their list of priorities, reportedly looking for ways to reduce his cost for a summer transfer.

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Moise Kean remains one of the Rossoneri’s priorities to strengthen the attack. However, they would have to pay his €62 million release clause to Fiorentina, which is high for the club’s intentions. According to Nicolò Schira in Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are looking to include a player in the negotiations to lower the Italian’s value. In addition, coach Massimiliano Allegri keeps him as the top priority, as he knows him very well from his time at Juventus.