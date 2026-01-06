Netherlands role a priority ahead of 2026 World Cup, admits Man City’s Ake amid Barcelona, Milan rumors

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, many players are considering potential moves to avoid jeopardizing their chances of being selected. Netherlands defender Nathan Ake may fall into that category due to his limited role at Manchester City, amid rumors connecting him with Barcelona and AC Milan.

“Every player wants to play as much as possible while also appreciating that the team is doing really well and the players in my position are doing really well,” Ake said in an interview with the Manchester Evening News. “So I have to keep going and wait for chances… The only thing I can say is I keep fighting every time.”

Ake has started only six matches this season for the Citizens, most of them — three — coming in the EFL Cup, with the others split between the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Overall, the defender has appeared in 16 matches during the 2025–26 campaign, averaging 46 minutes per game.

Head coach Pep Guardiola has given greater responsibility this season to Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Nico O’Reilly at Manchester City, which has limited the Dutch defender’s opportunities for regular playing time.

“You want to play every game. I’m not going to say I should play every game because Ruben, Josko, Nico, and the whole defense have been doing fantastic, but every player wants minutes,” Ake added. “So the only thing I can do is fight and try to get opportunities, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Ake discusses his chances with the Netherlands

Part of Nathan Ake’s concern about his limited role at Manchester City is tied to his place with the Netherlands national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in North America.

In that regard, the defender acknowledged that he has spoken with head coach Ronald Koeman and that his club situation was part of the discussion. “He has told me a few times that he wants me to play more, and sometimes it’s difficult to call me up if I don’t play a lot — that’s obvious,” Ake said.

That reality has been reflected in Koeman’s recent decisions. While Ake played a prominent role at Manchester City, he remained an automatic selection for the Netherlands, starting every match at UEFA Euro 2024 and also featuring at the start of the UEFA Nations League, until an injury sidelined him.

However, things have changed significantly this year. During World Cup qualifiers, Ake was no longer a regular fixture, appearing in only half of the Netherlands’ matches. He remained on the bench in four of the eight games and started just three. It is therefore reasonable to believe that if the current situation continues through the rest of the season, Nathan Ake’s place at the World Cup will not be guaranteed.

Possible departure from Manchester City

Given that outlook, it would not be surprising if Nathan Ake considers a move away from Manchester City during the January transfer window in search of more consistent playing time. In recent weeks, reports have linked him to Barcelona.

The Spanish club is actively seeking a center back, as head coach Hansi Flick acknowledged, in an effort to strengthen that area and address issues created by the departure of Iñigo Martinez last summer. Ake is reportedly among the players being considered, alongside names such as Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Nicolas Otamendi, and Marc Guehi.

In recent days, a potential move to Serie A has also gained traction. “AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 30, at Manchester City as they ponder several options,” BBC Sport reported, citing information from Corriere dello Sport.