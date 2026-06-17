Why Andre Ayew is missing the 2026 World Cup for Ghana

Ghana lands in North America seeking to make noise on the 2026 World Cup, but it will have to navigate its campaign without the immense presence of Andre Ayew. In a major tactical shift, Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz chose to leave the highly experienced attacker off the final 26-man roster, opting to prioritize younger profiling for Ghana’s front line.

The 36-year-old forward is an undisputed icon of Ghanaian soccer. He currently stands as the country’s second-highest appearance-maker in World Cup history with 10 tournament games under his belt—sitting agonizingly just one appearance away from tying the legendary Asamoah Gyan.

Despite his historic status within the national team, Ayew’s influence on the pitch began to wane significantly following the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana endured a disastrous tournament, crashing out in the group stage, with Ayew relegated to a fringe role—making just two appearances, both coming as a late substitute off the bench.

With this latest roster omission, Ayew’s international chapter appears to have reached its conclusion, even though he has yet to officially announce his retirement from the national setup.

Amassing 113 caps and 24 goals across all competitions, Ghana’s third-highest all-time goalscorer will forever be remembered as one of the finest attackers the country has ever produced.

see also List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Jordan Ayew carries the family legacy

While Andre will be watching from afar, the legendary Ayew family dynasty remains alive and well within the squad. His brother, Jordan Ayew, has officially inherited the captain’s armband and will lead Queiroz’s 26-man team in North America.

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The Leicester City forward is currently the second-highest all-time goalscorer in Ghana’s history. Over his international career, he has racked up an impressive 118 caps, netting 33 goals and providing 20 assists for the Black Stars.

Jordan lands in North America as the bedrock of the team’s veteran leadership, having previously featured in both the 2014 and 2022 editions of the World Cup. As captain, he will look to spearhead a youthful roster as they try to replicate and surpass the country’s historic quarterfinal run from South Africa 2010.