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Robert Lewandowski’s interest from MLS continues, confirms Chicago Fire sporting director

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Lewandowski may leave Barcelona
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesLewandowski may leave Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain, as his contract expires in June. There are plenty of clubs interested in a player of his caliber, even at 37 years old. While there had been reports that a move to MLS had cooled, Chicago Fire sporting director Gregg Broughton confirmed in an interview with TalkSport that he is still interested in him.

Broughton said: Lewandowski is a player that MLS is interested in. It’s important to remember that in MLS, players belong to the league, not directly to the clubs. We have shown our interest in trying to bring a player of that caliber to Chicago. Robert is still a Barcelona player, and it wouldn’t be right to talk too much about a player who is under contract with another club.”

Lewandowski has shown that he can still be important in the biggest matches. Injuries have limited him a bit recently, but they have not been a recurring problem throughout his career. What could ultimately decide his departure from Barcelona is whether he agrees to lower his salary, something the club is expected to ask him to do.

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Juventus and Milan are also interested

Lewandowski’s suitors could come from several places, with MLS facing strong competition from Saudi Arabia if the forward wants more money. However, those are not the only possible options.

Lewandowski didn’t play at his usual level (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Lewandowski didn’t play at his usual level (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

If the Polish striker decides he still wants to continue at the highest competitive level after leaving his current club, Italy is the main country showing interest, with several big clubs already talking to his agent.

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Those clubs are Juventus and Milan, both of which could offer a much lower salary than other markets. Barcelona representative Deco is set to meet with the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, according to Sport. Until Lewandowski decides whether or not to stay, interested clubs will have to wait.

Lewandowski’s numbers

Lewandowski is finishing the season with his weakest numbers since his first year at Borussia Dortmund, when he scored nine goals, well below his usual standard. Barcelona have only used him in 42 matches this season and he has scored 18 goals.

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