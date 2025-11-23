Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for first Inter vs. AC Milan clash in 25-26 Serie A

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are set for the first Derby della Madonnina of the season, this time on Matchday 12 of the 2025-26 Serie A at San Siro. With Christian Pulisic back from injury, both sides enter the matchup looking to win a six-point swing and climb toward the top of the table.

Inter enter the derby in strong form, sitting third with 24 points and winning 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Their only loss in that stretch came against title contenders Napoli. However, they’ve struggled against their city rivals recently, going winless in the last five meetings (two draws, three losses), with their most recent victory dating back to April 2024 in Serie A.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have opened the season well under the returning Massimiliano Allegri. After losing on Matchday 1 to Cremonese, the Rossoneri have put together an 11-match unbeaten run and sit fifth with 22 points. With a win, Milan could jump into the Champions League places and even leapfrog Inter in the standings.

Is Pulisic playing vs. Inter?

There has been uncertainty around Christian Pulisic’s availability for the derby. The USMNT star returned from injury in Milan’s last match, coming off the bench in the 2–2 draw against Parma on November 8, but to continue his recovery from a right-leg muscle tear, Pulisic sat out the November international window with the national team.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots at goal against Parma.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots at goal against Parma.

Now fully fit, Christian Pulisic is expected to return to Milan’s starting XI for the Derby della Madonnina. As the Rossoneri’s leading scorer this season with six goals, having him back against Inter is a major boost as they push toward the top spots in the league.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic reunites with key teammate after 100 days: Massimiliano Allegri unleashes Milan’s most dangerous duo as secret weapon to break Inter’s structure

see also

Christian Pulisic reunites with key teammate after 100 days: Massimiliano Allegri unleashes Milan’s most dangerous duo as secret weapon to break Inter’s structure

Projected lineups for Inter and AC Milan

Inter Milan’s projected lineup (3-5-2): Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoghu, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez.
Head coach: Cristian Chivu.

AC Milan’s projected lineup (3-5-2): Mike Maigan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupiñán; Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao.
Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Inter vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter face AC Milan in Matchday 12 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow every moment, with complete kickoff details and broadcast info provided for both TV and streaming platforms.

Christian Pulisic reunites with key teammate after 100 days: Massimiliano Allegri unleashes Milan’s most dangerous duo as secret weapon to break Inter’s structure

Christian Pulisic reunites with key teammate after 100 days: Massimiliano Allegri unleashes Milan’s most dangerous duo as secret weapon to break Inter’s structure

Beneath the surface of Sunday’s clash lies a tactical twist: a reunion nearly 100 days in the making, one Allegri has quietly prepared as a weapon against Inter’s rigid structure.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Derby della Madonnina dilemma looms with Santiago Gimenez out: Will Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric start for Milan vs. Inter in Serie A?

Massimiliano Allegri’s Derby della Madonnina dilemma looms with Santiago Gimenez out: Will Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric start for Milan vs. Inter in Serie A?

Somewhere within this compressed build-up lie two lingering questions: what role will Christian Pulisic play, and how might Luka Modric alter the balance of the derby?

Hansi Flick guides Barcelona to tie an impressive record after 55 years amid his stunning return to Camp Nou

Hansi Flick guides Barcelona to tie an impressive record after 55 years amid his stunning return to Camp Nou

After several games away from the legendary Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona made a triumphant return, beating Athletic Club 4-0. Not only did they achieve a resounding victory, but coach Hansi Flick also led the team to tie a 55-year-old record, revealing the team's focus in this new era.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo