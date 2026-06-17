How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Uzbekistan vs Colombia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Uzbekistan makes its historic debut on the world’s biggest stage, facing a formidable test in their opening match against a powerful Colombian side. For the Central Asian nation, led by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, this game is a chance to prove they belong. Relying on disciplined defending and swift counter-attacks, the White Wolves will be looking to frustrate their more fancied opponents and perhaps snatch a result that would echo through the tournament.

For Colombia, this match is a non-negotiable first step toward a deep run in the competition. Finishing third in the grueling South American qualifiers, ahead of giants like Brazil, has established them as a serious dark horse. With a squad brimming with top-tier European talent like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, anything less than a convincing victory would be seen as a major setback to their ambitions of winning the group and challenging in the knockout rounds.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture presents a classic clash of styles, pitting one of the tournament’s most potent attacks against a defense that has proven incredibly resilient. Colombia arrives in North America after a stellar qualifying campaign where they generated a continent-high 27.2 expected goals (xG). Their aggressive, high-pressing system is designed to dominate possession and create constant pressure, leveraging the skill of their world-class forwards.

In stark contrast, Uzbekistan built their qualification success on a rock-solid defensive foundation. Conceding just 11 goals in 16 games, they operate in a compact low block, absorbing pressure before looking to spring attacks through long balls to frontman Eldor Shomurodov. The key battle will be in the wide areas, where Colombia will try to isolate Luis Díaz against Uzbekistan‘s wing-backs to create overloads and deliver crosses for striker Luis Suárez.

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The motivations for both teams are crystal clear. For Colombia, securing three points is essential to set the tone for their campaign and build momentum ahead of tougher group-stage matches. For Uzbekistan, the goal is to be competitive, demonstrate their tactical discipline under Cannavaro, and potentially pull off an upset that would give them a fighting chance of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Group K encounter marks a historic moment, as it is the first-ever meeting between Uzbekistan and Colombia. The two nations have never faced each other in any capacity, not even in a friendly match, making this a completely fresh matchup with no historical precedent to draw from. For Uzbekistan, this will also be their first-ever competitive game against a South American (CONMEBOL) opponent at a major tournament.

While there is no direct history, we can look at Colombia‘s record against teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at previous finals. La Tricolor has played against AFC nations three times in their tournament history, holding a record of two wins and one loss. Their most recent encounter was a 2-1 defeat to Japan during the group stage of the 2018 competition.

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Statistically, the game pits an elite offense against a disciplined defense. Colombia averaged 1.55 goals per game in the demanding South American qualifiers. Conversely, Uzbekistan was one of the toughest teams to break down in Asia, keeping 12 clean sheets in their last 21 matches and conceding an average of just 0.69 goals per game during their own successful qualifying run. This suggests a tight affair, even with Colombia‘s clear advantage in individual talent.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be pleased to have fully fit squads to choose from for this crucial opening match, with no major injuries or suspensions reported for either side.

Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro has all his key players available and is expected to field a side built for defensive stability and quick transitions. The backline will be organized by Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov, while captain and all-time leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov will lead the line, serving as the primary target on the counter-attack.

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Colombia’s Néstor Lorenzo also has a full complement of players at his disposal. The team will be built around a core of experienced European-based stars. Davinson Sánchez is expected to command the defense, with Jefferson Lerma providing steel in midfield. The attacking threat will be immense, with creative fulcrum James Rodríguez tasked with supplying chances for Premier League star Luis Díaz and prolific striker Luis Suárez.

Uzbekistan Projected XI (3-4-2-1): Yusupov; Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Abdullaev; Sayfiyev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Nasrullayev; Urunov, Fayzullaev; Shomurodov.

Cannavaro is expected to deploy a pragmatic 3-4-2-1 formation designed to frustrate Colombia. The system relies on a five-man defense when out of possession, with the central midfield duo of Hamrobekov and Shukurov shielding the backline. Creativity will come from Oston Urunov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who will operate behind the lone striker Shomurodov, looking to exploit any space left by Colombia’s advancing full-backs.

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Colombia Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez.

Colombia will likely line up in their preferred 4-2-3-1, a formation that allows them to get their best attacking players on the field in their favored positions. Lerma provides the defensive anchor in midfield, giving James Rodríguez the freedom to dictate play as the number ten. The game plan will revolve around using the pace and dribbling of Luis Díaz and Jhon Arias on the wings to create chances for Luis Suárez, who enjoyed a phenomenal goal-scoring season in Portugal.

More details on how to watch

The Uzbekistan vs Colombia match is available on Fubo. You can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, and other compatible devices.

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In addition to the World Cup, Fubo also offers access to other major soccer competitions, including Liga MX, LaLiga, and more.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

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