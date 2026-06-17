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Why do Iñaki and Nico Williams play for different national teams?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Iñaki Williams of Ghana and Nico Williams of Spain.
© Getty ImagesIñaki Williams of Ghana and Nico Williams of Spain.

The 2026 World Cup will once again see brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams representing completely different nations on soccer’s grandest stage. While the elder Williams brother, Iñaki, leading the line for Ghana, his younger sibling will take the pitch for Spain.

Though both Athletic Club stars were born in Spain, their heritage stretches back to West Africa. Their parents, Félix Williams and María Comfort, emigrated from Ghana, making both brothers eligible to represent either country under FIFA regulations.

Iñaki’s international journey took a dramatic twist over his career. He actually earned a senior cap for Spain back in a 2016 friendly under Vicente del Bosque but was subsequently frozen out of La Roja’s plans.

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Seeking a regular international role, he utilized FIFA’s eligibility rules to complete a one-time switch to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting all three group-stage matches for the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club celebrates with his brother Nico. (Getty Images)

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club celebrates with his brother Nico. (Getty Images)

Nico’s trajectory, on the other hand, was fast-tracked by Spain. After rising rapidly through the Spanish youth ranks, the electrifying winger made his senior debut at just 18 years old in 2022 under Luis Enrique.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

He quickly established himself as an indispensable weapon for the national team, playing at the 2022 World Cup before emerging as a breakout global superstar during Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.

The Williams is not the only siblings case

While it may seem bizarre to see biological brothers sporting different crests, the Williams brothers are far from an isolated case at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Another example features brothers Désiré and Guéla Doué: while the former will lock down a spot with France, the latter is set to represent the Ivory Coast. There is also the case of John and Harry Souttar—though both center-backs were born in Scotland, John plays for his native country while Harry anchors the backline for Australia.

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On the flip side, this World Cup will also showcase plenty of traditional brotherly combinations fighting under the exact same flag. Fans will see Théo and Lucas Hernández pulling on the jersey for France, Deroy and Laros Duarte patrolling the pitch for Cape Verde, and Juninho and Leandro Bacuna leading the charge for Curacao.

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