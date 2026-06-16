Cristiano Ronaldo sees James Rodriguez lose 12-year-old World Cup record before Portugal’s clash against Colombia as Deniz Undav rewrites history

The 2026 World Cup has already produced one of its most remarkable individual stories, and it comes at a moment when James Rodriguez is preparing for a huge showdown against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. While Colombia focuses on its next challenge, Germany forward Deniz Undav has unexpectedly entered the spotlight after a stunning performance that altered a long-standing piece of World Cup history.

Undav’s impact has quickly become one of the tournament’s most talked-about moments. The German international came off the bench and delivered a display that immediately drew comparisons with one of the greatest substitute appearances ever seen at a World Cup, a benchmark previously associated with James Rodriguez for more than a decade.

Germany began its World Cup campaign decisively, defeating Curacao 7-1 in Houston. While the scoreline itself underlined Germany’s attacking strength, the performance that captured attention came from a player who was not even in the starting lineup.

Introduced in the 64th minute, Undav transformed the contest almost instantly. The striker scored once and supplied two assists, helping Germany finish the match in dominant style and showcasing why many believe he deserves a bigger role as the tournament progresses.

His contribution was so significant that discussions immediately began about whether the DFB-Team coach Julian Nagelsmann should consider promoting him into the starting XI.

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The record James Rodriguez held since 2014

The significance of Undav’s achievement becomes even clearer when viewed through a historical lens. For years, James Rodriguez’s memorable substitute appearance against Japan at the 2014 World Cup stood alone in the record books.

During that match, the Colombian star delivered one of the most effective cameos in tournament history, producing a goal and two assists after coming off the bench. Now, Undav has joined that exclusive company.

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According to statistical records dating back to 1966, only two players have managed to score one goal and provide two assists as a substitute in a World Cup match: James Rodriguez in 2014 and Deniz Undav in 2026. That is the record that James Rodriguez has now seen matched before Colombia’s crucial encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

What does it mean ahead of Colombia vs Portugal?

For James Rodriguez, the timing of Undav’s achievement is intriguing. As Colombia prepares to face Portugal in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, attention will naturally focus on the battle between Rodriguez’s creativity and Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of another World Cup milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)

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Yet while Rodriguez remains one of the most celebrated players in Colombian soccer history, Undav’s performance has ensured that a record long associated exclusively with the Colombian captain now belongs to a much smaller shared club.

That does little to diminish Rodriguez’s legacy. His performances at the 2014 World Cup remain among the tournament’s defining stories, and his influence continues to shape Colombia’s hopes in 2026. Still, Undav’s extraordinary night in Houston has guaranteed his place in World Cup history.