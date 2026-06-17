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Why is Mohammed Kudus missing the 2026 World Cup for Ghana?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohammed Kudus of Ghana.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesMohammed Kudus of Ghana.

Ghana is making its fifth World Cup appearance in North America, entering the tournament as one of the most competitive African sides in the field. While new head coach Carlos Queiroz named a strong roster, Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus is the most notable omission for the Black Stars.

Kudus was left off the final squad due to a severe quadriceps injury and a subsequent hamstring relapse. The forward initially suffered the injury in January, and a major setback during his rehabilitation ultimately ruled him out of the tournament.

The winger last played on January 4, when Tottenham hosted Sunderland in a domestic match. He exited that game in the 19th minute and has been sidelined ever since, failing to return to action for either club or country.

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Due to the prolonged recovery timeline, Queiroz left Kudus off Ghana’s preliminary roster well ahead of the tournament. His absence leaves a significant void in the attack, given his proven ability to produce goals and create chances from multiple positions.

Christian Pulisic #10 of United States challenges Mohammed Kudus #20 of Ghana.

Christian Pulisic #10 of United States challenges Mohammed Kudus #20 of Ghana.

Kudus previously starred for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the team was placed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The former Ajax playmaker scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over South Korea, though consecutive losses to Portugal and Uruguay eliminated Ghana in the group stage.

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Ghana 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

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Ghana 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Ghana’s World Cup record

Since making its tournament debut in 2006, Ghana has established itself as a highly competitive African nation on the global stage. The Black Stars’ most famous run came in 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals before a controversial penalty-shootout elimination against Uruguay.

Across its appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022, Ghana played 15 total World Cup matches. The team holds an all-time tournament record of five wins, three draws, and seven defeats.

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