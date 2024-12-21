Arsenal reclaimed their momentum in the Premier League with a commanding 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace, reigniting their title aspirations. However, the triumph was overshadowed by a worrying injury update delivered by coach Mikel Arteta regarding star player Bukayo Saka, who was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches following the match.

The game at Selhurst Park had an intense start, with the scoreline reading 2-1 by the 14th minute. Disaster struck for Arsenal in the 21st minute when Saka, attempting to deliver a cross after a long ball from Martin Odegaard, appeared to pull his right hamstring. The winger immediately went to ground and, after receiving medical attention, was replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 24th minute.

In his post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation with evident concern. “He felt something in his (right) hamstring and he couldn’t continue. He will have to be assessed, so, pretty worried about that one,” the Spanish coach said.

When pressed on the severity of the injury or a possible timeline for Saka’s return, Arteta remained cautious. “No, it’s very difficult to do that now. They have tested him inside, but (it’s) very difficult to say how bad it is,” the coach concluded Saka’s topic.

The situation appeared graver when ESPN journalist Joao Castelo-Branco shared images of Saka leaving Selhurst Park slowly and using crutches, hinting at a potential hamstring tear. If confirmed, this could sideline the Arsenal winger for the mid-term, posing a significant challenge for the Gunners.

Arsenal have already struggled when star player Odegaard was sidelined, and now they’ll have to cope with Saka’s injury. The winger has been instrumental this season, featuring in 24 matches with nine goals and 13 assists. His absence could leave Arteta scrambling for solutions, especially with Raheem Sterling, his likely replacement, unavailable due to a minor injury sustained on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal’s ‘Lucky Charm’

While Saka’s injury raises concerns, Gabriel Jesus’ resurgence offers a glimmer of hope. The Brazilian striker, who had lost his starting spot earlier this season, seems to have rediscovered his form. Jesus netted a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace midweek, securing the team’s spot in the semifinals.

In Saturday’s Premier League fixture, Jesus continued his stellar run, scoring Arsenal’s first two goals in the 6th and 14th minutes. This brings his tally to five goals in the last four days. Moreover, the Brazilian extended his remarkable record of never losing a Premier League match in which he has scored—61 games across his time with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Arteta lauded Jesus’ hard work and perseverance during the post-match press conference. “That’s the beauty of football. Things change. He scored the same amount in 45 appearances last season, and now, in three days, he’s scored five goals. He could’ve had another hat-trick today. Great credit to him for his effort, belief, and patience—he’s been rewarded,” Arteta said.