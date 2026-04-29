Is Bukayo Saka playing? Projected lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in UCL semifinals

Arsenal travel to Madrid on Wednesday for the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinal against Atletico at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. With a place in the final on the line, the availability of Bukayo Saka has been one of the most pressing questions heading into the match.

Coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saka will travel with the squad, though he stopped short of committing to starting the English winger against Atletico. Saka made his return from an Achilles injury last Sunday against Newcastle United, playing the final 10 minutes, suggesting he is unlikely to be ready to start against the Spanish side.

Beyond Saka, Arteta was also asked at Tuesday’s press conference about Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze, both of whom were forced off during the Newcastle match. “Kai is out and Ebs is ready to go,” Arteta said, before elaborating on the German’s situation. “He had a little niggle. I don’t know how serious it is. It didn’t look too big. The action, the way he describes it, is not too sharp. But we have to wait and see.”

Alongside Havertz, Jurrien Timber remains another significant absentee for the Gunners, still not fully fit following his most recent groin injury. Saka, however, did participate in training at London Colney, and will be eager to make an impact after missing the entire quarterfinal series against Sporting CP.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal smiles during a training session.

Arsenal face a formidable challenge in Spain

Having reached the Champions League semifinal in back-to-back seasons, Arsenal now arrive in Spain at a moment when their form has dipped, and they face an Atletico Madrid side fresh off eliminating FC Barcelona, one of the competition’s most fancied contenders. While the two clubs met in the league phase earlier this season with Arsenal running out 4-0 winners, both teams have evolved considerably since that meeting.

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Asked what he expects from the game, Arteta was generous in his praise of Diego Simeone’s legacy. “They are very strong at both ends, otherwise they would not be here. The energy they create in the stadium, how they believe in it. We have prepared the game to win it. I think a lot of the work he’s carried out, he has transformed the club in 15 years. The way he has done it, I have always had admiration for these kind of people. He is very connected to the club. He is an absolute role model,” the Arsenal coach said.

Projected lineups for Atletico Madrid and Arsenal

Atletico Madrid’s projected lineups (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Head coach: Diego Simeone.

Arsenal’s projected lineups (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze.

Head coach: Mikel Arteta.

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