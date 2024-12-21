Atletico Madrid faced FC Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in a crucial Matchday 18 clash of the 2024-25 La Liga season. In a dramatic contest, Atletico secured a historic 2-1 victory, with coach Diego Simeone dedicating the moment to someone deeply special.

Barcelona dominated the first half, with Pedri scoring the opener in the 30th minute, while Atletico failed to register a single shot. However, the second half saw a transformed Atletico, as Rodrigo de Paul equalized in the 63rd minute. The game reached a fever pitch in stoppage time when Alexander Sorloth netted a decisive goal in the 96th minute, sealing a remarkable away win.

In the post-match press conference, Simeone made a poignant dedication: “Today would have been my father’s birthday. It’s been two years since he passed, and I knew there was a gift waiting for him somewhere. This win is a beautiful gift, made possible by the players and everyone who worked so hard for this result,” said the Argentine tactician.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Simeone praised their unity and resilience: “I’m really happy with how the group is performing. When I say ‘group,’ it’s not about going to dinner or having a chat—it’s about competing. It’s about someone stepping off the field and the next person stepping up. That’s a group.”

A momentous streak for Atletico Madrid

Atletico’s victory capped an impressive turnaround. After consecutive losses to Lille and Real Betis, Simeone’s side embarked on a 12-game winning streak across all competitions, including seven victories in La Liga, two in the Copa del Rey, and three in the UEFA Champions League. The triumph over Barcelona catapulted Atletico to the top of the table with 41 points from 18 matches, three points clear of Barca, who have played one more game.

Breaking the Barcelona curse

Saturday’s result was particularly significant for Simeone, as it marked his first La Liga away win against Barcelona since becoming Atletico’s coach in December 2011. Before this match, Simeone had faced Barca 12 times away in La Liga, managing only five draws and suffering seven defeats.

“I have won other league matches, but I haven’t won at Barca. There’s always that challenge to improve, and the numbers speak for themselves. I haven’t found the solution until now,” Simeone admitted in the pre-match press conference. The long-awaited victory came at a pivotal moment for Atletico’s title ambitions.

While the win occurred at Barcelona’s temporary home at Montjuic and not Camp Nou, it still carries immense significance for Simeone, who has solidified his place as Atletico Madrid’s longest-serving and most successful coach. It also underscores the exceptional form his side has displayed as they chase glory in La Liga and beyond.