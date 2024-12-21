Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain after being left out of the squad for recent matches against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. While early speculation suggested a possible reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, fresh reports now link Rashford to three other Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs.

Rashford recently hinted at an openness to leaving Old Trafford. In an interview with journalist Henry Winter, the England international admitted, “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.” His absence from the lineup in two consecutive games has only fueled concerns about his long-term future at the club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, and Al Qadsiah have all expressed interest in signing Rashford, either in the January or summer transfer window. However, it remains to be seen whether the forward is open to a move to the SPL or prefers to stay in Europe, where his options appear limited.

Of the three interested clubs, Al Ahli seems the most serious contender. The team reportedly needs reinforcements for the left wing or forward positions, which align with Rashford’s skill set. However, Al Ahli’s current foreign player quota poses a significant hurdle.

Al Ittihad, another interested club, may not be as strong a suitor. With Karim Benzema leading the attack and Steven Bergwijn thriving on the left flank, the Saudi Pro League side is unlikely to make a substantial bid for Rashford.

One of the driving factors behind the Saudi clubs’ interest in Rashford is his lucrative £375,000-per-week wage (approximately $470,000), which makes a transfer to most European clubs financially challenging. Additionally, United is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of around $50 million for the 27-year-old forward.

Rashford, no longer an option for Al Nassr

Early speculation suggested Rashford might join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, given his admiration for the Portuguese star, whom he has previously described as “the best ever.” However, logistical and tactical factors make such a move unlikely.

With Anderson Talisca expected to leave Al Nassr to join Fenerbahce, the club is in the market for a replacement, but Rashford’s profile does not align with their immediate needs. The team already boasts Sadio Mane on the left wing and Ronaldo as their primary striker, leaving little room for Rashford in their current setup.

While SPL clubs seem eager to secure his signature, Rashford’s future remains unclear. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reiterated his openness to reintegrating the forward, but with limited transfer options and no concrete offers on the table, Rashford faces an uncertain road ahead.