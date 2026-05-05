Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal ahead at Emirates Stadium (1-0)

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are clashing at the Emirates stadium on Tuesday, May 5, for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals, looking for a place in the final. Make sure not to miss a single detail of this game with our liveblog coverage.

The first leg was played at the Air Riyadh Metropolitano, where the Gunners found the opener with Viktor Gyokeres scoring from the penalty spot in the 44th minute. In the second half, Atletico proved to be superior, but were only able to score the equalizer with Julian Alvarez scoring also from the penalty spot.

With the away-goal advantage abolished back in 2021, the winner of the game at the Emirates will be earning their ticket to the final in Budapest. This marks the third meeting between Arsenal and Atletico this season; their first clash came during the UCL league phase, where the Gunners cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory at the Emirates, a result Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to replicate.