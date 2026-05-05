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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal ahead at Emirates Stadium (1-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Bukayo Saka (L) of Arsenal and Julian Alvarez (R) of Atletico Madrid.
© Justin Setterfield & Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka (L) of Arsenal and Julian Alvarez (R) of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are clashing at the Emirates stadium on Tuesday, May 5, for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals, looking for a place in the final. Make sure not to miss a single detail of this game with our liveblog coverage.

The first leg was played at the Air Riyadh Metropolitano, where the Gunners found the opener with Viktor Gyokeres scoring from the penalty spot in the 44th minute. In the second half, Atletico proved to be superior, but were only able to score the equalizer with Julian Alvarez scoring also from the penalty spot.

With the away-goal advantage abolished back in 2021, the winner of the game at the Emirates will be earning their ticket to the final in Budapest. This marks the third meeting between Arsenal and Atletico this season; their first clash came during the UCL league phase, where the Gunners cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory at the Emirates, a result Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to replicate.

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Halftime (0-1)

Arsenal are leading 1-0 against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates after a late goal from Saka.

45' – GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL FOR ARSENAL (1-0)

Ben White split the defense with a clinical through ball to Viktor Gyokeres, who centered for Leandro Trossard. Jan Oblak denied Trossard’s initial effort with a sharp save, but Bukayo Saka was quickest to the rebound, slamming it home to give the Gunners the lead.

41' – No shots on target yet in the game (0-0)

Despite a flurry of promising attacks from both sides, the match has turned into a tactical stalemate with neither Atletico nor Arsenal yet able to register a shot on target.

36' – Rice tried twice from distance (0-0)

Frustrated by Atletico's compact defensive shape, Declan Rice attempted to spark the offense with two strikes from long range, but both efforts failed to find the target.

30' – Atletico miss clear chance (0-0)

A fluid collective move from Atletico Madrid was cut short by a controversial offside call on Marcos Llorente, robbing the Spanish side of a clear opportunity to test David Raya.

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25' – Arsenal miss another chance (0-0)

Lewis-Skelly’s dangerous cross flashes across the face of the goal without finding a teammate.

19' – Gabriel shots wide (0-0)

After Atletico neutralized a cross from the right wing, the defense left the edge of the box momentarily unmarked. The ball fell to Gabriel, who settled it before unleashing a driven, diagonal shot that whistled just wide of the far post.

16' – Arsenal unable to capitalize possession (0-0)

Arsenal's first chance came from a corner, but the English side is still uncapable for capitalizing the possession of the ball.

11' – Atletico miss clear chance (0-0)

After a great movement down the right side, Simeone was unable to finish after a great block from Declan Rice, who saved Arsenal from conceding the opening goal.

8' – Alvarez misses a chance for Atletico (0-0)

Atletico nearly caught Arsenal's backline sleeping as Antoine Griezmann launched a perfectly weighted long ball to Giuliano Simeone. The winger squared a low cross for Julian Alvarez, but the striker’s first-time effort lacked composure, dragging the shot well wide of the target.

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5' – Arsenal dominate early possession (0-0)

Atletico Madrid have settled into a compact 5-4-1 defensive block, clearly content to let Arsenal dictate the tempo. While the Gunners are controlling the ball, they have yet to find a way through Atletico's disciplined lines to create a clear scoring opportunity.

The game begins!

Referee Daniel Siebert blows his whistle, and the semifinal is underway!

Head-to-head between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal

Last week’s 1-1 draw in the first leg kept the all-time series between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal deadlocked. Across their European meetings, the two sides have each claimed one victory to go along with four draws.

The rivalry began in the 2017-18 Europa League semifinals, where Atletico proved to be the ultimate spoilers. Following a -1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish side secured a narrow 1-0 win at home to advance to the final and eventually lift the trophy.

The Gunners' first victory in the series came during the current Champions League campaign this past October. In a dominant league phase performance at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s squad cruised to a 4-0 win, pulling even in the all-time series against the Spanish giants.

Who's the referee for the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid game?

German official Daniel Siebert has been appointed to referee Tuesday's high-stakes Champions League semifinal second leg between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal boast a flawless 3-0 record in matches overseen by the German. In contrast, Atletico Madrid are winless in three attempts under Siebert (0-2-1), with their most recent encounter being a 3-2 loss to Tottenham in this year's Round of 16.

Match officials:

Referee: Daniel Siebert
1st Assistant: Jan Seidel
2nd Assistant: Rafael Foltyn
Fourth Official: Tobias Stieler
VAR: Bastian Dankert
VAR assistant: Robert Schröder

Martin Odegaard excluded from Arsenal's lineup

Martin Odegaard has been one of the stars of Arsenal over the last years, but injuries have limited his participation in the 2025-26 season. Despite announcing he was fit alongside Kai Havertz for the game, the Norwegian star has been excluded from the starting lineup against Atletico Madrid.

Excluded from the Fulham game due to his ongoing knee discomfort, coach Mikel Arteta included Odegaard in the subs bench, expected to perform as a super sub in the game at the Emirates.

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Emirates Stadium: A fortress for Arsenal

A win at the Emirates would send Atletico to the Champions League final, but that is a feat few visiting sides have accomplished in recent years. Over their last 24 home matches in UEFA competitions, Arsenal has suffered just a single defeat, racking up 17 wins and six draws in that span.

Furthermore, the Gunners remain unbeaten in the current Champions League campaign. Their dominant run to the semifinals includes 10 wins and three draws, making the Emirates one of the most intimidating environments in European soccer.

Atletico’s starting XI confirmed

Diego Simeone announced the starting lineup to look for the win at the Emirates Stadium (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

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Arsenal's lineup confirmed!

Miklel Arteta confirmed the starting players that'll be looking for the ticket to the Champions League final (4-3-3): David Raya; Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Miles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 3 PM (ET).

You can watch the UEFA Champions League live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals

Welcome to our live blog for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing from the start for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinal second leg?

Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing from the start for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinal second leg?

Despite being named in the matchday squad, Martin Odegaard is not in Arsenal’s starting lineup against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed lineups for second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed lineups for second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will be clashing for the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Emirates Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in USA: 2025/26 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in USA: 2025/26 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Arsenal are scheduled to meet Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or through streaming platforms in the USA.

How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss against Atletico Madrid could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss against Atletico Madrid could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

Set to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday for the second leg of the semifinals, Arsenal will be looking to secure a place in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final.

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