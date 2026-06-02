Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

England land in the US with five absentees before World Cup warm-up against New Zealand

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka of England.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesDeclan Rice and Bukayo Saka of England.

England will be one of the last teams to make their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving them additional time to prepare. With that in mind, and just days away from facing New Zealand in a friendly, the team arrived in the United States without five members of its squad.

The Three Lions landed in America on Monday and held their first training session Tuesday in West Palm Beach, where they will be based during their pre-tournament preparations before eventually relocating to Kansas City. However, the players who participated in last week’s European club finals did not travel with Thomas Tuchel.

After losing the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League title on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal’s players were granted additional rest before joining the squad in the United States. They are Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Dean Henderson is in the same situation. The 29-year-old goalkeeper, one of the three shot-stoppers selected by Tuchel alongside Jordan Pickford and James Trafford, played in last Wednesday’s UEFA Conference League final, where Crystal Palace defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

England&#039;s Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

England’s next steps

With permission to join the squad a few days later than their teammates, it remains to be seen whether Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Dean Henderson will be available for Saturday’s friendly against New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Advertisement
Harry Kane poised to break Gary Lineker’s legendary World Cup goal scoring record with England

see also

Harry Kane poised to break Gary Lineker’s legendary World Cup goal scoring record with England

If not, they are expected to be available for England’s second and final tune-up match before the World Cup, scheduled for June 10 against Costa Rica. In the meantime, to ensure normal training sessions, the head coach has called up a small group of young players to complement the squad. They are Alex Scott, Rio Ngumoha, Josh King, Ethan Nwaneri and Jason Steele.

Once the friendlies are complete, The Three Lions will turn their attention to their World Cup opener. England will face Croatia on June 17 in Dallas in what promises to be one of the most attractive matchups of the tournament’s group stage. The remaining Group L matches against Ghana and Panama will follow.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Declan Rice opens up on Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missing penalties in Champions League final

Declan Rice opens up on Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missing penalties in Champions League final

After Arsenal's penalty-shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, Declan Rice spoke about teammates Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal’s Premier League title win on Instagram: ‘It’s done’

Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal’s Premier League title win on Instagram: ‘It’s done’

Declan Rice celebrated Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph with a message to his fans on his Instagram account.

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka playing? Confirmed lineups for Arsenal vs Sporting CP in the Champions League

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka playing? Confirmed lineups for Arsenal vs Sporting CP in the Champions League

Set to face Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Arsenal might be dealing once again with the absence of star Bukayo Saka.

Declan Rice, star of Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, may miss return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

Declan Rice, star of Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, may miss return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal stunned Real Madrid with a 3-0 victory in the Champions League, but the win came at a cost. Key players Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Bukayo Saka are all doubtful for the second leg due to injury. Can Arsenal hold on to their lead?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo