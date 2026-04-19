Why isn’t Bukayo Saka playing? Confirmed lineups for Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League

Much of what happens in the Premier League over the coming weeks will hinge on Sunday’s match between Manchester City and Arsenal. These are the two teams battling for the title, so the result of this showdown could prove decisive in that race. Despite the importance of the match, Bukayo Saka is not in the lineup due to fitness concerns.

The English winger has been ruled out of the clash against Manchester City because of ongoing Achilles tendon issues that have bothered him for several weeks. In fact, Saka has missed Arsenal’s last four matches across all competitions due to this injury, as well as the FIFA March international break with the England national team.

Without one of their key stars, the team have looked weakened in recent matches. The Gunners have dropped points in the Premier League, where they once held a clear lead in the standings, and now Manchester City could close the gap significantly with a win at Etihad Stadium.

Heading into the match, Arsenal are top of the English league with 70 points, six more than the Citizens. However, Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand against Crystal Palace, meaning that gap could be reduced to just three points. That would allow Manchester City to potentially draw level with Arsenal if they secure a victory on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Confirmed lineup for Manchester City

Unlike Arsenal, Manchester City come into this match in good form, having moved past their UEFA Champions League elimination and now focused on competing in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

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Pep Guardiola has selected the following XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, Matheus Nunes; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo; Erling Haaland.

Confirmed lineup for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta knows that much of Arsenal’s success this Premier League season will depend on what happens at Etihad Stadium. As a result, he is fielding the strongest possible lineup, without immediate concern for the upcoming Champions League semifinals.

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Arsenal’s confirmed lineup is: David Raya; Piero Hincapie, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke.

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