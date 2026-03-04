Trending topics:
La Liga
Antoine Griezmann’s move to MLS side Orlando City reportedly on hold after Atletico Madrid’s Copa del Rey win over Barcelona

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Griezmann may stay with Atletico Madrid
The saga that could see a star going to MLS continues as his move may be delayed. Antoine Griezmann was part of Atletico Madrid’s victory in the Copa del Rey semifinals over Barcelona that could see him stay.

Griezmann has an offer from Orlando City that tempts him to leave the continent. However, Tuesday’s result gave the striker a new goal with the potential of a trophy, and that was the deciding factor in putting the transfer on hold for now, according to ESPN.

The report states: Antoine Griezmann has put a potential move to Orlando City on hold this season now that Atletico has advanced to the Copa del Rey final. Diego Simeone and the front-office team were keen to see Griezmann stay on for the season to give him the best potential farewell possible, including a shot at the Copa del Rey trophy.”

Atletico Madrid’s executive addresses Griezmann’s contract

This information backs what was said by an Atlético Madrid executive. Last Friday during the Champions League draw, Mateu Alemany referred to Antoine Griezmann’s situation and reinforced the idea that his stay remains likely.

Griezmann became a legend for Atletico Madrid (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The executive made it clear that, despite the speculation surrounding the forward’s future, the club remains calm about his contract status and trusts his commitment at this stage of the season, especially with important matches ahead.

Alemany said: “This is a topic that sparks much journalistic speculation. Antoine has two more years left on his contract with us; he’s focused on the things that are coming for the club. His performance has been great.”

Griezmann’s deadline to make a move

With the European transfer window closed, any departure would depend on the destination league’s rules; in MLS the registration deadline is March 26, a date that falls during a crucial stretch of the season and makes an immediate move unlikely even if a future transfer cannot be ruled out.

Antoine Griezmann’s move to MLS’s Orlando City in doubt as Simeone reportedly pushes him to stay at Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann's move to the MLS with Orlando City has been put into question as head coach Diego Simeone is reportedly pushing him to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

Despite Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Marc Bernal shining in the 3-0 win, Barcelona fall short to complete the comeback in the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clash in the second leg of their 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. Supporters in the USA can follow every minute of the showdown, as full kickoff schedules and viewing information are provided here for both TV coverage and live streaming options.

Lionel Messi could get boost in 2026 MLS as Inter Miami reportedly eye signing of young Argentine prospect

Lionel Messi can still get handed a squad boost in the 2026 MLS season with Inter Miami reportedly eyeing the signing of a young Argentine prospect.

