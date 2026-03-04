Lionel Messi could get boost in 2026 MLS as Inter Miami reportedly eye signing of young Argentine prospect

Lionel Messi has wasted no time making his mark on the 2026 MLS season, reigniting expectations with a stunning brace in Inter Miami‘s 4-2 comeback victory over Orlando City. With the club’s ambitions stretching across all competitions, reports have emerged linking the Herons to a young Argentine prospect as they look to add further depth to their roster.

The 2026 winter transfer window proved to be the most active in Inter Miami’s history from a spending standpoint. Messi’s squad was bolstered by the returns of key players like Tadeo Allende and Rocco Ríos-Novo, as well as marquee additions in Germán Berterame and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (among others), but the club’s business may not be done yet.

According to journalist Leandro Belli and transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Inter Miami have added Racing Club youngster Matías Acevedo to their list of potential signings. Having failed to secure the permanent transfer of Baltasar Rodríguez from the Argentine club, the MLS side is now turning their attention to the 18-year-old as a viable alternative.

The key question surrounding a potential move for Acevedo is timing. As both journalists report, Inter Miami are weighing whether to make an offer before the primary transfer window closes on March 26, or to wait until the summer window, with the move described as an attractive opportunity rather than an urgent priority.

Matias Acevedo of Racing.

Acevedo first announced himself as one of Racing’s brightest prospects when he made his debut in September 2024 at just 16 years old, logging 15 minutes of first-team action. While he has yet to return to the senior squad since, the offensive midfielder has since been promoted to the reserve team and continues to develop.

Standing 5-foot-5 and still just 18 years old, Acevedo is a technically gifted player capable of operating as an attacking midfielder or as a winger on either flank. With Tadeo Allende currently the primary option on the right side, the youngster would offer genuine competition and cover, particularly given his ability in one-on-one situations, an area where the current Inter Miami squad, Messi aside, lacks proven options.

Inter Miami still able to pull off one more signing

At a recent FIFA event, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas suggested the club’s window activity may be winding down, saying he would not be “anticipating any more signings.” Still, the board member also noted that six of their seven identified targets for the current transfer window had already been secured.

That said, the door remains open for at least one additional move. Inter Miami acquired an international roster slot from the New England Revolution, with a club statement noting that the slot will return to New England when the secondary transfer window opens, leaving the Herons with the flexibility to make one more addition before the March 26 deadline.

