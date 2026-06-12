How to watch USA vs Paraguay in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Paraguay WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Friday, June 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo, Hulu + Live TV and Tubi STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stage is set in Los Angeles as the United States kicks off its 2026 tournament campaign against a formidable Paraguayan side. For the USMNT, this Group D opener is more than just a match; it’s a statement of intent on home soil. The pressure is immense, as a victory is crucial to set a positive tone for their journey through a competitive group. Anything less than three points would immediately put Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on the back foot.

Paraguay, however, arrives with a different mindset. Having ended a 16-year absence from the global stage, their primary goal has already been achieved. Under the guidance of Gustavo Alfaro, they navigated the grueling CONMEBOL qualifiers by leaning on a disciplined, rock-solid defense. For them, this opener is an opportunity to cause an upset and prove they can compete with anyone, playing with the freedom of an underdog that has nothing to lose.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a classic clash of styles, pitting the host’s expected dominance against the visitor’s resilience. The USA, having qualified automatically, has spent the last year testing itself in friendlies, with mixed results. While a 3-2 victory over Senegal showed their attacking potential, defeats to top European sides exposed defensive vulnerabilities. The challenge for Pochettino is to ensure his team rediscovers its competitive edge immediately.

The tactical battle will be clear from the first whistle. The Americans will look to control possession, using a high press to pin Paraguay back and dictate the tempo. The key will be breaking down a low block that proved incredibly effective in South American qualifying, conceding just 0.6 goals per game. Paraguay’s game plan is to absorb pressure, frustrate the hosts, and strike on the counter-attack, exploiting any space left behind by advancing US players.

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For the United States, this is a must-win fixture. With tougher group games ahead, securing three points is non-negotiable to build momentum and manage pressure. For Paraguay, the objective is to be compact and disciplined. If they can keep the game scoreless deep into the second half, the home crowd’s anxiety could become a factor, creating a perfect scenario for La Albirroja to snatch a result.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History between these two nations is limited but intriguing. They have met just three times, with the USA holding a slight edge with two wins to Paraguay‘s one. Their only previous encounter in this competition dates all the way back to the inaugural 1930 tournament, where the United States secured a decisive 3-0 victory in the group stage.

More recent clashes have been just as competitive. Their last meeting was at the 2016 Copa América, where a lone goal from Clint Dempsey gave the USMNT a hard-fought 1-0 win. Before that, Paraguay claimed a 3-1 victory during the 2007 edition of the same tournament. These results underscore a history of tight, hard-fought contests where neither side has consistently dominated.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Statistically, their past encounters have produced an average of 2.6 goals per game, suggesting that despite Paraguay‘s defensive reputation, this fixture has the potential for goals. However, Paraguay’s recent qualifying campaign saw their matches average just 2.2 goals. The big question is whether the USA‘s attacking firepower can unlock a defense that has proven itself against the best in South America.

Both teams enter their opening match with injury concerns surrounding key defensive and attacking players, forcing their managers to consider adjustments.

For the USA, the primary concern is the fitness of center-back Chris Richards, who is recovering from an ankle injury. While he is training individually and expected to be ready, his potential absence would be a significant blow to the backline. Paraguay faces a more definitive setback, with dynamic forward Julio Enciso ruled out for the first two group games due to a thigh injury sustained in a recent friendly, limiting their attacking options.

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USA Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Turner; Ream, Richards, McKenzie; Robinson, Adams, McKennie, Weah; Tillman, Pulisic; Balogun.

This formation allows the US to control the midfield with Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie while providing width through its wing-backs. The attack hinges on the creativity of Christian Pulisic and the finishing ability of Folarin Balogun, who will be tasked with breaking down Paraguay’s organized defense.

Paraguay Projected XI (4-4-2):

Fernández; Alonso, G. Gómez, Alderete, Cáceres; Bobadilla, Cubas, Mauricio, D. Gómez; Sanabria, Almirón.

Gustavo Alfaro is expected to field a classic, compact 4-4-2 designed to be defensively solid and dangerous on the break. The tireless work of the midfield four will be crucial in denying space, while the attacking thrust will come from Newcastle’s Miguel Almirón, who will look to exploit any gaps left by the American defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Paraguay live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream other games from the 2026 tournament, as well as leagues like Liga MX, LaLiga, and major cup competitions.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month, or you can opt for an annual plan to save money. The service often runs promotions for major tournaments, so be sure to check for any available deals.

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SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide on where to watch the 2026 World Cup on US TV and streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.