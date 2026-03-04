Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan future in doubt as the Italian reportedly draws interest from LaLiga side

Following the inconsistencies of recent years, AC Milan decided to bet on the return of Massimiliano Allegri. While he was coming off a criticized spell at Juventus, but the coach has managed to make a real impact on the team. With only two defeats in Serie A, the Rossoneri have established themselves as one of the best sides in Italy. Despite this, the Italian’s future is far from secure, drawing the attention of a LaLiga side.

While Allegri only arrived at AC Milan at the beginning of the season, the coach may not be entirely certain about staying for another year. According to Michele Criscitiello on Sportitalia, the Italian is reportedly quite dissatisfied with the management of the front office and the club’s transfer policy. For that reason, he is said to be considering leaving at the end of the season, which has allegedly attracted the attention of Real Madrid.

According to Antonio Vitiello in Corriere dello Sport, Massimiliano Allegri is once again on Real Madrid’s radar, as the club seeks an immediate impact for next season. After having been approached on two previous occasions while he was at Juventus, the Italian could consider the possibility, but the Spanish side may be required to pay a fee, as the coach remains under contract with the Rossoneri until 2027.

Although he may not have led the Rossoneri to a Serie A title, Allegri’s potential departure would be highly detrimental. Despite limited investment, he has managed to maximize his players’ performances by imposing a clear tactical structure. Should he guide them to the Champions League, the coach would demand attacking reinforcements, and if he does not receive them, he could choose to leave the club, as he is seeking a truly competitive project.

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri consoles Alexis Saelemaekers during the Serie A match.

AC Milan may need key reinforcements to convince Allegri

Throughout the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri have managed to establish themselves as one of the most solid teams in Italy. Unlike in previous campaigns, they have excelled in defense and midfield, suffering only two defeats in Serie A. Nevertheless, AC Milan still have significant issues within their roster that raise doubts about Massimiliano Allegri’s continuity. For that reason, they may require strategic signings to boost their offensive competitiveness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kaká gets real on Luka Modric’s AC Milan future: ‘He could continue for another two or three years’

With uncertainty surrounding Luka Modrić’s continuity and the lack of scoring impact, AC Milan may need at least two world-class signings: a playmaking midfielder and an established center forward. Although names such as Bernardo Silva, Leon Goretzka, Mateo Kovačić, Dušan Vlahović, and Moise Kean have been mentioned, they have not secured any reinforcements. If they fail to land proven additions, Allegri could ultimately decide to leave the club.