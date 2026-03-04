Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan future in doubt as the Italian reportedly draws interest from LaLiga side

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Massimiliano Allegri manager of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesMassimiliano Allegri manager of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Following the inconsistencies of recent years, AC Milan decided to bet on the return of Massimiliano Allegri. While he was coming off a criticized spell at Juventus, but the coach has managed to make a real impact on the team. With only two defeats in Serie A, the Rossoneri have established themselves as one of the best sides in Italy. Despite this, the Italian’s future is far from secure, drawing the attention of a LaLiga side.

While Allegri only arrived at AC Milan at the beginning of the season, the coach may not be entirely certain about staying for another year. According to Michele Criscitiello on Sportitalia, the Italian is reportedly quite dissatisfied with the management of the front office and the club’s transfer policy. For that reason, he is said to be considering leaving at the end of the season, which has allegedly attracted the attention of Real Madrid.

According to Antonio Vitiello in Corriere dello Sport, Massimiliano Allegri is once again on Real Madrid’s radar, as the club seeks an immediate impact for next season. After having been approached on two previous occasions while he was at Juventus, the Italian could consider the possibility, but the Spanish side may be required to pay a fee, as the coach remains under contract with the Rossoneri until 2027.

Although he may not have led the Rossoneri to a Serie A title, Allegri’s potential departure would be highly detrimental. Despite limited investment, he has managed to maximize his players’ performances by imposing a clear tactical structure. Should he guide them to the Champions League, the coach would demand attacking reinforcements, and if he does not receive them, he could choose to leave the club, as he is seeking a truly competitive project.

AC Milan&#039;s Alexis Saelemakers and Massimiliano Allegri

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri consoles Alexis Saelemaekers during the Serie A match.

AC Milan may need key reinforcements to convince Allegri

Throughout the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri have managed to establish themselves as one of the most solid teams in Italy. Unlike in previous campaigns, they have excelled in defense and midfield, suffering only two defeats in Serie A. Nevertheless, AC Milan still have significant issues within their roster that raise doubts about Massimiliano Allegri’s continuity. For that reason, they may require strategic signings to boost their offensive competitiveness.

Advertisement
Kaká gets real on Luka Modric’s AC Milan future: ‘He could continue for another two or three years’

see also

Kaká gets real on Luka Modric’s AC Milan future: ‘He could continue for another two or three years’

With uncertainty surrounding Luka Modrić’s continuity and the lack of scoring impact, AC Milan may need at least two world-class signings: a playmaking midfielder and an established center forward. Although names such as Bernardo Silva, Leon Goretzka, Mateo Kovačić, Dušan Vlahović, and Moise Kean have been mentioned, they have not secured any reinforcements. If they fail to land proven additions, Allegri could ultimately decide to leave the club.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pep Guardiola may face major setback as Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez reportedly draws LaLiga transfer interest

Pep Guardiola may face major setback as Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez reportedly draws LaLiga transfer interest

Regardless of Arsenal's impressive surge, Manchester City remain quite competitive, chasing the Premier League lead and remaining active in the Champions League. However, Pep Guardiola may face a major setback, as Rodri Hernandez reportedly attracts the attention of a LaLiga side.

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for Girona vs. Barcelona in LaLiga clash

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for Girona vs. Barcelona in LaLiga clash

After the painful defeat against Atlético Madrid, Barcelona are looking to turn around their poor run of form by beating Girona in LaLiga. Ahead of the match, fans are closely watching whether Raphinha will be part of the starting lineup, as Hansi Flick announced his return to training.

Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad in LaLiga showdown?

Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad in LaLiga showdown?

Following their Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey victories, Barcelona are set to face Real Sociedad, aiming to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga. However, Raphinha will be absent from today’s game, raising concerns among fans about his fitness.

Lionel Messi could get boost in 2026 MLS as Inter Miami reportedly eye signing of young Argentine prospect

Lionel Messi could get boost in 2026 MLS as Inter Miami reportedly eye signing of young Argentine prospect

Lionel Messi can still get handed a squad boost in the 2026 MLS season with Inter Miami reportedly eyeing the signing of a young Argentine prospect.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo