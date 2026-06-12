Paraguay 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Paraguay is officially returning to the global stage after a 16-year absence, ending a drought that spanned three consecutive tournaments. La Albirroja brings its trademark defensive grit to the competition, aiming to frustrate the world’s premier soccer nations.

Currently ranked 40th internationally, the South American squad stabilized a rocky qualification cycle to secure its spot among the FIFA World Cup 2026 teams. Placed in a highly competitive group alongside the United States, Turkey, and Australia, expectations are firmly set on reaching the knockout rounds.

This World Cup 2026 team preview covers everything you need to know about the squad heading into the tournament. We will break down their defensive structure, highlight star playmaker Julio Enciso, and analyze the depth that makes them a difficult opponent.

Team profile

Coach Gustavo Alfaro Captain Gustavo Gomez Nickname Los Guaraníes, La Albirroja FIFA ranking 40th Confederation CONMEBOL Group D Best World Cup result Quarter-finals (2010) World Cup appearances 9 Last World Cup appearance 2010

How Paraguay play

The Paraguay formation typically shifts between a structured 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1, relying heavily on a disciplined low block when out of possession. Under their current leadership, the team prioritizes defensive solidity over expansive soccer.

This deep, compact shape makes them incredibly difficult to break down. During qualifying, La Albirroja conceded an average of just 9.83 shots and 0.56 goals per match. They are comfortable sacrificing the ball, averaging merely 38% possession across their qualification campaign.

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However, this Paraguay tactical analysis highlights that their defensive commitment severely limits their attacking output. They generated the fourth-lowest expected goals (xG) in South American qualifying, managing just 10.83 shots per game. This lack of offensive production means they rarely dictate the pace of a match through sustained possession.

In transition, the team relies on quick counter-attacks to threaten opponents. Playmakers like Julio Enciso provide the necessary creative spark to turn defensive stops into scoring opportunities. Ultimately, this tactical approach suggests their tournament success hinges on keeping matches tight and capitalizing on limited chances.

Gustavo Alfaro: The coach behind Paraguay

Gustavo Alfaro took charge in August 2024 and immediately transformed a chaotic squad into a highly organized unit. Known across South America as “The Professor,” the Paraguay coach is a tactical disciplinarian who prioritizes defensive structure.

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His extensive resume includes managing major Argentine clubs like Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo. On the international stage, he brings valuable tournament experience, having previously guided Ecuador through the 2022 global competition and recently managing Costa Rica. His pragmatic approach is perfectly suited for international knockout soccer, where avoiding mistakes often outweighs expansive attacking play.

Alfaro is widely viewed as a savior by supporters after ending the nation’s long qualification drought. His pragmatic leadership and ability to orchestrate massive upsets against regional giants will be the defining factor in how far this team can advance this summer.

Key player: Julio Enciso

While the roster features several established professionals, Julio Enciso stands out among the Paraguay key players. The 22-year-old forward operates in a highly fluid role, typically starting on the left flank or centrally as a number 10.

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Currently playing for Strasbourg on loan from Brighton, Enciso serves as the primary creative engine for his national side. He has recorded four goals in 31 international appearances, including crucial match-winners during the qualification cycle.

Julio Encima of Paraguay (Getty Images).

His ability to roam into the half-spaces and attack defenders is essential for a team that creates very few scoring chances. In tight group-stage fixtures against deep defensive blocks, his individual brilliance offers the exact x-factor needed to break open a game.

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While teammates like Miguel Almirón and Diego Gómez provide additional quality, Enciso remains the undisputed focal point of the attack.

Paraguay’s road to the 2026 World Cup

La Albirroja secured their return to the international stage by finishing sixth in the grueling CONMEBOL standings. They posted a record of seven wins, seven draws, and four losses to claim their automatic spot.

The campaign began poorly, with the team struggling for consistency and goals. However, a remarkable nine-match unbeaten run mid-cycle completely reversed their fortunes. This dominant stretch included historic victories over regional powerhouses Argentina and Brazil.

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Striker Antonio Sanabria led the scoring charts with four crucial goals, while the defense conceded just ten times across 18 matches. The center-back pairing of Gustavo Gómez and Omar Alderete proved instrumental during this stretch, anchoring a backline that consistently neutralized elite forwards. This resilient qualification journey proves the squad is battle-tested and ready to frustrate elite opposition this summer.

Paraguay’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

The group stage presents a balanced but demanding challenge for the South American side. Drawn into Group D alongside the United States, Turkey, and Australia, they face three capable opponents without a single overwhelming tournament favorite.

The United States enters as the slight favorite due to home advantage and dynamic attackers like Christian Pulisic. Meanwhile, Turkey offers dangerous individual talent, making them a very challenging matchup for a deep-sitting defense.

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The most favorable fixture may come against Australia, a team that mirrors Paraguay’s reliance on defensive stability. Goal difference will likely determine who advances from this tightly contested group.

Readers looking to follow every match involving the team can also check our complete Paraguay TV schedule for the latest broadcast and streaming information.

Paraguay squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position) Club Gatito Fernández (GK) Cerro Porteño Orlando Gil (GK) San Lorenzo Gastón Olveira (GK) Olimpia Gustavo Velázquez (DF) Cerro Porteño Omar Alderete (DF) Sunderland Juan José Cáceres (DF) Dynamo Moscow Fabián Balbuena (DF) Grêmio Júnior Alonso (DF) Atlético Mineiro Gustavo Gómez (DF) Palmeiras José Canale (DF) Lanús Alexandro Maidana (DF) Talleres Ramón Sosa (MF) Palmeiras Diego Gómez (MF) Brighton & Hove Albion Miguel Almirón (MF) Atlanta United Maurício Magalhães (MF) Palmeiras Andrés Cubas (MF) Vancouver Whitecaps FC Damián Bobadilla (MF) São Paulo Braian Ojeda (MF) Orlando City Matías Galarza (MF) Atlanta United Antonio Sanabria (FW) Cremonese Kaku Romero Gamarra (FW) Al-Ain Álex Arce (FW) Independiente Rivadavia Julio Enciso (FW) Strasbourg Gabriel Ávalos (FW) Independiente Gustavo Caballero (FW) Portsmouth Isidro Pitta (FW) Red Bull Bragantino

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Final word on Paraguay

Entering the summer tournament, the Paraguay 2026 World Cup squad is defined by its exceptional defensive organization. Their ability to absorb pressure and frustrate opponents remains their greatest asset among the international soccer teams 2026 will showcase.

However, a severe lack of attacking firepower casts doubt on their ability to chase games if they fall behind. While the group stage draw offers a realistic path forward, their struggles in the final third make advancing to the knockout rounds a difficult challenge.

Success will require perfect defensive execution and maximum efficiency on the counter-attack to survive the opening stage.

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