Antoine Griezmann’s move to MLS’s Orlando City in doubt as Simeone reportedly pushes him to stay at Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the hottest topics in soccer over the past few weeks, with Orlando City making a strong push to bring the French star to Major League Soccer. However, his move to the Lions may be in jeopardy, with head coach Diego Simeone reportedly working to convince Griezmann to remain at Atlético Madrid.

Long coveted by MLS clubs, Griezmann has reportedly been the subject of advanced talks between Orlando City and Atlético Madrid. The move would represent a significant blow to the Colchoneros‘ squad mid-season, but with one Designated Player slot available, the Lions have been pushing hard to get the deal done before the primary MLS transfer window closes on March 26.

Adding to the intrigue, Simeone raised eyebrows last week when he appeared noncommittal about Griezmann’s future, saying he “doesn’t know” what will happen and suggesting the veteran forward is “in a position where he deserves to be able to choose” given everything he has contributed to the club. But Atlético‘s Copa del Rey run may have changed the calculus entirely.

Simeone to persuade Griezmann to stay

According to Cadena SER, Simeone is now close to convincing Griezmann to turn down an immediate move to Orlando City. The situation has shifted dramatically following Atlético’s Copa del Rey semifinal victory over FC Barcelona, a tie they advanced through despite losing the second leg 3-0, a game in which Griezmann underscored just how important he remains to this team.

Griezmann himself has shown no shortage of commitment to the Atlético cause. Following the elimination of Barcelona, the Frenchman posted an Instagram photo of himself celebrating alongside fallen Barça players with the caption “Does this photo go hard?,” a pointed callback to a similar post from last year when the Blaugrana knocked out the Colchoneros.

Now with a Copa del Rey final on the horizon, Simeone was asked whether Griezmann would be part of it: “I certainly hope so. He deserves it more than anyone. What he gave on the pitch today, the way he ran, was incredible. The quality and talent he possesses is something he will carry with him for the rest of his life.

“What more can I add to what you already know I feel for him? I love him dearly, I always want the best for him, and I truly hope he gets to play in that final,” Simeone added in his post-match press conference, sounding notably more optimistic about keeping Griezmann away from Orlando than he had in recent days.

The 2025-26 Copa del Rey final is scheduled for April 18 in Seville, with Atlético set to face either Real Sociedad or Athletic Club, presenting Griezmann with the opportunity to cap his time at the club with a trophy. The only catch is that the final falls well after the MLS transfer window closes. To complicate matters further, SER reports that Orlando have warned the offer will not be renewed in the summer window, forcing Griezmann into a difficult choice: stay and play in the final, or make the move to North America now.