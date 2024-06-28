This Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Ecuador has a date with destiny with an equally desperate Mexico in the Copa America. In a match with a buildup and taste of a win-or-go-home playoff game, both teams are tied on three points after both defeated Jamaica unimpressively and lost to Venezuela fairly. Only one can advance to the Copa America Round of 16.

It couldn’t have started any worse for Ecuador at the 2024 Copa America. In the sweltering heat of Santa Clara, California, La Tri lost to Venezuela 2-1 after playing most of the game down one man at Levi’s Stadium.

An early Enner Valencia red card for a high boot challenge set the tone early on. Ecuador took the lead shortly after through a Jeremy Sarmiento strike in the 40th minute. After that, Venezuela dominated the rest of the match. The Vinotinto had 66% of the possession throughout the game and outshot the Ecuadorians 14 to 9. Venezuela got the two goals to grab the three points in the second half, with the Venezuelans just being faster, stronger, and sharper on the ball throughout.

Winning unconvincingly

Ecuador got their Copa America campaign up and running with a 3-1 victory over Jamaica, a scoreline that flatters the Ecuadorian performance. The South American’s performance improved at the indoor Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but they were wasteful in front of goal and lacked ideas going forward and in transition. Ecuador had 23 shots, with only 3 on target and gave up the majority of possession to the Caribbean nation.

Ecuador looked to have the game sealed right at halftime when Chelsea-bound (In 2025) Kendry Páez gave them the 2-0 lead after a well-taken penalty kick. It was a solid first half and the best half Ecuador had played at this tournament, thus far. The worry is how they capitulated and gave Jamaica the momentum in the second half, chasing the game, similar to the Venezuela game. Had it not been for a controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision that denied Jamaica a penalty from a clear Alan Franco handball, the game could have been tied and Ecuador trying to win a game against an eventual 11-man Jamaica defense.

Ecuador controls Copa America fate against Mexico

Félix Sánchez took the Ecuador job after working as the head coach of the Qatar national team. That led to a disappointing finish at a home World Cup in 2022. Since then, Ecuador has been decent at best. The side has failed to bring out the excitement in supporters that was there in the last World Cup cycle. At that time, Ecuador defeated teams convincingly. The side was dynamic in attack, particularly on the wings. Players like Moisés Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento, and striker Kevin Rodríguez need to step up. They can improve their performances to advance to the next round.

Ecuador currently lies in fifth place in South American World Cup qualifying. Sánchez’s job in charge of Ecuador may not be in immediate danger. Regardless, the seat will get hot. Media scrutiny will continue on the coach and players as they continue World Cup qualifying later this year.

