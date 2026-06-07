Lionel Scaloni doesn’t rule out more changes to Argentina’s World Cup squad after Leonardo Balerdi’s injury

Argentina have already taken their first roster hit with Leonardo Balerdi ruled out of the 2026 World Cup due to injury, and head coach Lionel Scaloni has not closed the door on further changes being made to the squad before the tournament begins.

Prior to the game against Honduras, the Argentine Football Association confirmed that Balerdi had sustained a muscle injury to the soleus in his right leg, effectively ending his World Cup before it started. At the post-match press conference, Scaloni addressed the situation directly.

“Yesterday when I sat down at the press conference, I was hoping that it wouldn’t be what we all expected, and in the end it was confirmed that Balerdi has a soleus issue and we have to withdraw him because he doesn’t meet the minimum requirements to be able to help us at least in the group stage, and it was too risky,” he explained.

Scaloni leaves door open for more roster changes

Balerdi’s setback forces Scaloni to dip back into the preliminary 55-man list in search of defensive cover. However, no replacement has been confirmed yet, with the coach indicating he may still need to make additional adjustments beyond the Balerdi situation.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Honduras.

When asked about a potential replacement, Scaloni issued a broader warning about the squad’s overall fitness. “We believe — I don’t want to cause alarm either — but we are not at 100% with several of the players, and maybe it doesn’t just involve the center backs. We are going to wait,” he said.

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Scaloni has set Tuesday’s friendly against Iceland on June 9 as the deadline for making decisions, both on Balerdi’s replacement and any other potential changes. “We have the opportunity of one more match and we are going to draw conclusions based on what the team needs. We are not going to make a decision until Tuesday’s match and seeing how the rest are. We will wait,” he added.

Three players walking a thin line

Even Lionel Messi had been managing some discomfort upon joining the squad, though he, Nico Paz and Julian Alvarez have shown signs of improvement ahead of the World Cup debut. That leaves three players still firmly in Scaloni’s sights as potential roster changes in the coming days.

According to TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel and Leandro Paredes are the three names generating the most concern within the Albiceleste setup. None of the three were able to train with the squad ahead of the Honduras friendly, and none made it onto the substitutes’ bench for the match.

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Both right backs Molina and Montiel are managing muscle tears, which is why Scaloni brought in Agustin Giay and Nicolas Capaldo for the pre-tournament tour, with both Giay and Capaldo featuring against Honduras. Paredes, meanwhile, is dealing with a low-grade muscle tear from his most recent club action, leaving him unable to train normally and making him the most pressing concern of the three ahead of any potential roster decision in the coming days.