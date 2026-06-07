Is Moises Caicedo playing today? Predicted lineups for Ecuador vs Guatemala in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

Ecuador and Guatemala meet in a pre-2026 World Cup international friendly, looking to fine-tune their preparations at a high level. As one of CONMEBOL’s strongest national teams, head coach Sebastián Beccacece’s side enter as clear favorites to claim the win. However, head coach Luis Tena’s team could spring a surprise thanks to its defensive consistency. With that in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on Moises Caicedo’s status ahead of today’s match.

Moises Caicedo is expected to start today for Ecuador, as he has no injuries that would prevent him from playing. In addition, he is emerging as one of the leaders of the national team. Not only does he provide defensive stability, but he is also key in the team’s attacking build-up. Being their last friendly match before the 2026 World Cup, he may not play the entire game, instead being rested for some minutes to avoid last-minute injuries.

Coupled with the 24-year-old midfielder, head coach Sebastian Beccacece could once again rely on Pedro Vite, who has been shining in recent matches with the national team. However, they will need a brilliant attacking performance, making the possible presence of Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, and Enner Valencia crucial factors. Just like in previous matches, Ecuador could once again make extensive rotations in order to get their entire roster involved.

While Guatemala have not qualified for the 2026 World Cup, they will pose a major challenge for Ecuador. As one of the toughest teams in CONCACAF, Luis Tena’s team could once again opt for two defensive lines and only one attacker. However, they can take advantage of their opponent’s high press to break efficiently on the counterattack and pursue a victory, as they have not won a match since November 2025.

Neil Al Aynaooui of Morocco is challenged by Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.

Ecuador predicted lineup vs Guatemala

Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Ecuador have already played seven friendlies, remaining unbeaten throughout that stretch. Their defensive solidity, combined with their great ability to build play, has allowed them to shine. However, their biggest challenge will be finishing in front of goal, as they rely heavily on Enner Valencia given that their other forwards have not stood out in spectacular fashion. In addition, Guatemala could cause problems with their defensive level.

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Considering this, Ecuador could play as follows: Hernán Galíndez; Joel Ordóñez, Félix Torres, Willian Pacho; Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Pervis Estupiñan; John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata.

Guatemala predicted lineup vs Ecuador

Guatemala failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, largely flying under the radar throughout these past months. Even so, head coach Luis Tena remains in charge of the national team, continuing to rely on a defensive strategy paired with an efficient counterattack in which Oscar Santis shines. However, Ecuador boast one of the best defensive lines in CONMEBOL, which will make it difficult to score against them.

With this in mind, Guatemala could lineup as follows: Luis Moran; Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Hernandez, Carlos Aguilar, José Pinto, Jose Morales; Óscar Santis, Jonathan Franco, Jose Rosales, William Fajardo, Daniel Méndez.

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