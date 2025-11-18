How to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Trending topics:
Piero Hincapie of Ecuador
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesPiero Hincapie of Ecuador
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ecuador vs New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ecuador vs New Zealand
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

New Zealand steps into its next international tune-up looking to build on a spirited showing against Colombia, and the All Whites now get a crack at an Ecuador squad still trying to solve its attacking puzzle after another scoreless outing, this time a 0-0 draw with Canada.

Ecuador’s recent stretch of low-scoring, grind-it-out contests underscores a disciplined defensive core but an offense still searching for rhythm, while New Zealand hopes its competitive edge from the last window can spark a breakthrough performance.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Ecuador vs New Zealand and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
