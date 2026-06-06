Argentina vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Follow the 2026 international friendly minute by minute

The reigning world champions are back in action as Argentina take on Honduras at Kyle Field, as part of their pre-World Cup warm-up tour. Manager Lionel Scaloni is eager to maximize these final preparation matches to lock in tactical details and evaluate his depth options before the main event kicks off in North America.

The Albiceleste will navigate tonight’s match with a heavily depleted squad. High-profile stars including Lionel Messi, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Julián Álvarez, and Nico Paz have all been ruled out of the starting lineup as they recover from various physical ailments, with the coaching staff strictly prioritizing long-term fitness over exhibition results.

On the other side of the pitch, Honduras enter the match with an entirely different objective. Having failed to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the Central American side is already shifting its focus toward the future, utilizing this high-profile friendly to build a tactical foundation for the upcoming 2030 tournament qualifying cycle.