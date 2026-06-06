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Argentina vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Follow the 2026 international friendly minute by minute

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina and Kervin Arriaga of Honduras.
© Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi of Argentina and Kervin Arriaga of Honduras.

The reigning world champions are back in action as Argentina take on Honduras at Kyle Field, as part of their pre-World Cup warm-up tour. Manager Lionel Scaloni is eager to maximize these final preparation matches to lock in tactical details and evaluate his depth options before the main event kicks off in North America.

The Albiceleste will navigate tonight’s match with a heavily depleted squad. High-profile stars including Lionel Messi, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Julián Álvarez, and Nico Paz have all been ruled out of the starting lineup as they recover from various physical ailments, with the coaching staff strictly prioritizing long-term fitness over exhibition results.

On the other side of the pitch, Honduras enter the match with an entirely different objective. Having failed to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the Central American side is already shifting its focus toward the future, utilizing this high-profile friendly to build a tactical foundation for the upcoming 2030 tournament qualifying cycle.

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Argentina and Honduras clash in pre-World Cup friendly

Welcome to World Soccer Talk's live blog! Argentina and Honduras clash at Kyle Field for a pre-World Cup friendly.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Honduras at Kyle Field?

Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Honduras at Kyle Field?

Argentina squares off against Honduras in a pre-World Cup friendly tonight at Kyle Field, but captain Lionel Messi will not see the pitch as the coaching staff manages his physical workload.

Why isn’t Emiliano Martinez playing for Argentina against Honduras at Kyle Field?

Why isn’t Emiliano Martinez playing for Argentina against Honduras at Kyle Field?

Argentina faces Honduras in a pre-World Cup friendly at Kyle Field tonight, but starting goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez will not be in uniform for the match.

How to watch Argentina vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Argentina vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Argentina and Honduras will face against each other in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

Argentina’s confirmed lineup without Lionel Messi to face Honduras in pre-World Cup friendly

Argentina’s confirmed lineup without Lionel Messi to face Honduras in pre-World Cup friendly

Lionel Scaloni is finalizing his tactical setup for tonight's pre-World Cup friendly against Honduras, with captain Lionel Messi not expected to feature in the starting lineup.

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