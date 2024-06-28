The group stage of Euro 2024 flew by, which means American broadcaster FOX is preparing its commentators for the round of 16. The knockout stages of the tournament feature most of the top teams. Despite shaky performances from the favorites, including England, France and Portugal, the round of 16 ensures considerable drama.

FOX is using each of the four broadcast crews that worked the group stages of the European Championship. FOX is not changing the pairings, which means each of the commentators will have the same analyst working alongside them. Each called dramatic games that featured late winners and drama in the group stage.

Fortunately for viewers, there are no simultaneous kickoffs. UEFA has allotted three hours between kickoff times. Therefore, even games that go to penalties will not affect one another. The eight games of the round of 16 start on Saturday with two games. That includes the host of the tournament, Germany, playing a tricky contest against Denmark. The Danes finished second in their group behind England, holding a tiebreaker with Slovenia by a single yellow card.

The best contest in the round of 16, at least on paper, is between France and Belgium. In a rematch of the World Cup semifinal in 2018, Belgium slumped to a second-place finish in its group behind Romania. France, the highest-ranked team by FIFA’s standards in the Euros, also finished second. This sets up an unexpected clash of major teams early in the knockout stages.

Coverage of the round of 16 split between FOX and FS1

Broadcasting the tournament for the first time in 2024, the rest of the tournament’s games will be available on either FOX or FS1. Five of the group-stage games were available exclusively on Fubo, but that is no longer the case now that we enter the knockout stage. Moreover, these are the last games available on FS1. From the quarterfinals onwards, each of the games in the European Championship is available on FOX.

FOX has not released the commentator pairings for those games, as they are contingent on which teams advance. For example, Ian Darke has been on the call with Landon Donovan for each of England’s games so far in the tournament. That is no different on Sunday when the Three Lions take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

FOX Euro 2024 round of 16 commentators

All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Saturday, June 29

Noon — Switzerland vs. Italy. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Germany vs. Denmark. FOX. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Sunday, June 30

Noon — England vs. Slovakia. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

3 p.m. — Spain vs. Georgia. Fox Sports 1. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Monday, JULY 1

Noon — France vs. Belgium. Fox Sports 1. — Darren Fletcher and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Portugal vs. Slovenia. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Tuesday, JULY 2

Noon — Romania vs. Netherlands. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Austria vs. Turkey. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Warren Barton.

