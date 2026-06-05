Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal valued higher than Messi’s Argentina in World Cup squad ranking: Mbappe’s France top the list

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Michael Owens/Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi will be looking to lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles after lifting the trophy four years ago in Qatar. To do so, Argentina will have to overcome several major contenders, with other national teams arriving at the tournament in excellent form. That is reflected in the market value of each squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal occupying a prominent position in the rankings, although still well behind leaders Kylian Mbappe‘s France.

According to valuations compiled by specialist website Transfermarkt, France have the most valuable squad among the 48 teams competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The combined estimated value of the 26-player roster stands at €1.52 billion, or approximately $1.76 billion.

A significant portion of that figure comes from Kylian Mbappe, who, alongside Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, is currently the most valuable player in the world. The three superstars are each valued at around $231 million.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

France also have another player inside the top 10. Michael Olise climbed to fourth place in the rankings after his performances for Bayern Munich during the 2025-26 season, with an estimated value of $173 million. Other notable French players include Desire Doue (12th at $138 million), Ousmane Dembele (18th at $115 million), and William Saliba (19th at $104 million).

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of France

Portugal rank ahead of Argentina

Despite being the reigning World Cup champions and one of the leading contenders to retain the title, Argentina are surprisingly low in Transfermarkt‘s ranking of the most valuable squads at the FIFA tournament.

Advertisement
Argentina leads all World Cup champions this century in outfield player retention: Does Messi’s side have enough renewal?

see also

Argentina leads all World Cup champions this century in outfield player retention: Does Messi’s side have enough renewal?

Lionel Scaloni‘s side sit eighth on the list with an estimated value of €817 million, or roughly $944 million. The most valuable players in the squad are Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, who are tied for 19th place at $104 million each. Lionel Messi, who is set to turn 39, ranks 363rd among the 1,248 players participating in the World Cup, with an estimated value of $17.3 million.

Portugal, meanwhile, enjoy a much stronger position in the rankings. They sit fourth with a squad value of €1.01 billion (around $1.17 billion), trailing only France, England, and Spain. Joao Neves and Vitinha are both in the top 10 at $161 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo is valued at $13.87 million and ranks 386th overall.

The 10 most valuable squads at the World Cup

  1. France — $1.766 billion
  2. England — $1.513 billion
  3. Spain — $1.452 billion
  4. Portugal — $1.174 billion
  5. Germany — $1.153 billion
  6. Brazil — $1.054 billion
  7. Netherlands — $967 million
  8. Argentina — $944 million
  9. Norway — $694 million
  10. Belgium — $626 million
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal monitor Group K tension after James Rodriguez overshadows Colombia’s 2026 World Cup send-off with controversial moment

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal monitor Group K tension after James Rodriguez overshadows Colombia’s 2026 World Cup send-off with controversial moment

Instead of focusing solely on soccer preparations, the Colombian camp has found itself at the center of an unexpected controversy involving captain James Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Portugal’s Group K rival DR Congo hit with fresh trouble ahead of massive 2026 World Cup showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Portugal’s Group K rival DR Congo hit with fresh trouble ahead of massive 2026 World Cup showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are preparing for what promises to be a challenging Group K campaign at the 2026 World Cup, but one of the national team's rivals has encountered a significant setback just days before the tournament begins. While Portugal remains focused on its own preparations, developments surrounding DR Congo have added another layer […]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly close to finalizing blockbuster friendly against River Plate as possible date and time emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly close to finalizing blockbuster friendly against River Plate as possible date and time emerge

While details continue to emerge, growing speculation indicates that discussions have advanced significantly, creating excitement among supporters on both sides of the world.

‘Leo is better than Cristiano’: Angel Di Maria makes his stance clear in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

‘Leo is better than Cristiano’: Angel Di Maria makes his stance clear in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Angel Di Maria has revealed the fundamental reason why he believes Lionel Messi holds the ultimate edge over long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo