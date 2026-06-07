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Ecuador vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Jordy Caicedo scores for the Tri in the 2026 international friendly (1-0)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Enner Valencia of Ecuador and Óscar Santis #18 of Guatemala.
© Denis Doyle/Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesEnner Valencia of Ecuador and Óscar Santis #18 of Guatemala.

After seven friendly matches without being defeated, Ecuador face Guatemala in their final friendly before the 2026 World Cup begins. While Sebastián Beccacece’s team shines at a collective level, Luis Tena’s team stands out defensively, promising a very difficult match for both sides. However, La Tri arrive as clear favorites to clinch a victory, as they have not lose a single game since September of 2024 against Brazil.

Despite Mexico, Canada, and the USMNT not having to compete in the CONCACAF qualifiers, Guatemala failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Without standing out in terms of chance creation or goal scoring, they maintain their hopes in their defensive strength. However, head coach Luis Tena could opt for counterattacks, where Óscar Santis could shine alongside Daniel Méndez, making things difficult for La Tri.

Ecuador have managed to build a roster full of stars, basing their sporting project on young prospects. With the arrival of Sebastián Beccacece, they have achieved greater stability, as Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Moisés Caicedo, and Gonzalo Plata have all been performing at a high level. However, their reliance on Enner Valencia for goals leaves them quite limited, causing them to struggle to convert most of the chances they create.

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46- Ecuador and Guatemala announce substitutions

As expected in friendly games, Ecuador and Guatemala announce substitutions. Sebastian Beccacece's team took off Alan Minda, Jordy Alcivar, Felix Torres, Kendry Paez and Alan Franco. In their place, Angelo Preciado, Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie, Pedro Vite and Joel Ordonez get playing time. 

Head coach Luis Tena has decided to take off William Fajardo and get in John Mendez. 

Second half underway!

Ecuador vs Guatemala second half is underway.

HALF TIME! Ecuador dominate Guatemala amid a controversial penalty (1-0)

As expected, Ecuador came out strong with their attacking style of play, pressing high up the field and relying on the wings as key channels for crossing into the box. In addition, Kendry Paez and the other midfielders have managed to create openings in the opposing defense. However, their only goal came from a rather controversial penalty kick scored by Jordy Caicedo, as the push was very slight.

Unlike Sebastian Beccacece’s team, Guatemala have stuck to a purely defensive strategy. With a five-man backline, they have stopped Ecuador on numerous occasions. However, their offense is almost nonexistent, limiting any chance of scoring a goal and making their play quite predictable.

40' - Ecuador chase the offense with out pushing (1-0)

Unlike in the opening minutes, Ecuador aren't pushing to score a second goal. Instead, they're sitting back and pressing Guatemala. This allows them to win the ball back easily and look to attack the spaces left behind.

35' - Alan Minda had a great chance but Guatemala's Hernandez save it in a heroi manner

After recovering the ball, Alan Minda dribbles Guatemala's defenders and tried to shoot. Nonetheless, Marcelo Hernandez saved the ball in an heroic manner. 

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32' Kendry Paez tried a long shoot goal (1-0)

Amid Guatemala's solid defense, Ecuador star Kendry Paez recovered the ball and tried a long-shoot. Nonetheless, the ball went to high.

30' - Guatemala try to dominate, but Ecuador keep the control of the game (1-0)

Despite Guatemala's early efforts to control the game offensively, they were unable to break through Ecuador's defense. In response, El Tri continues to dominate, with Alan Minda as their key player, delivering crucial crosses to create openings in the opposing defense.

25' - Caicedo's goal forces Guatemala to change their approach (1-0)

After Jordy Caicedo's goal for Ecuador, Guatemala have been forced to adjust their strategy, seeking to create more offensive threat. To that end, the wingbacks have taken on a more prominent role.

19' GOOOOOOOOOOAL OF JORDY CAICEDO (1-0)

Following a huge foul on Alan Minda, the referee announces penalty kick. Mastering the kick, Jordy Caicedo scores the first goal of the game.

15' - Guatemala struggle offensively without Oscar Santis

Without Oscar Santis on the field, Guatemala are largely limited to counterattacks, relying solely on through balls as its key strategy. However, the wingbacks do not cover the entire flank but instead drop back to defend, leaving Ecuador with few scoring opportunities.

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9'- Ecuador create chances through set pieces and team play, but Guatemala's defense thwarts every attempt (0-0)

Facing Guatemala’s tough five-man defensive line, Ecuador are relying on speed down the wings and crosses into the box. In addition, Kendry Paez is staying alert for rebounds at the edge of the box, looking to take shots from long range. Along with this, Sebastián Beccacece’s team play is key to creating openings in the opposing defense, which is his best strategy.

4’ – Ecuador propose an offensive approach, while Guatemala just defend (0-0)

As expected, Ecuador start the game with a possession-based style and high pressure. In contrast, Guatemala sit back in their own penalty area, with only one forward up front. As a result, Sebastián Beccacece’s team is already looking to take shots from outside the box, as the double defensive line is quite strong.

The match has kicked off

Ecuador vs Guatemala international friendly clash is already underway at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Sebastian Beccacece under pressure over Ecuador striker issue

Over the past few years, Enner Valencia has become one of the best players in Ecuador’s history. With 49 goals, he is the national team’s all-time top scorer, leaving behind a great legacy. However, he is already 36 years old and has not been able to maintain strong consistency. While La Tri have some young players in the forward line, none of them have established themselves as starters.

Kevin Rodríguez, Jeremy Arévalo, and Jordy Caicedo are all capable of playing as strikers and in various attacking positions. However, head coach Sebastián Beccacece has not managed to get the best version out of any of them, as they and have failed to make a major impact in terms of goal scoring. With this likely being Valencia’s last World Cup, La Tri must be looking toward the future and giving them opportunities in the 2026 edition as regular backup options.

Ecuador look to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games

Following Sebastián Beccacece's arrival in August 2024, Ecuador have become one of the best national teams in CONMEBOL. Taking advantage of the number of stars in their squad, they have managed to prioritize collective play, becoming one of the most difficult teams to beat due to their solidity across almost all areas. In addition, the head coach is looking to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Their last defeat came in September 2024 against Brazil, and since then La Tri have alternated between wins and draws, which ultimately led them to the 2026 World Cup. As one of the most consistent teams in CONMEBOL, they aim to extend their run before the tournament, seeking to arrive with two consecutive victories.

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Guatemala also announce starting lineup vs Ecuador

Although they failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Guatemala seem determined to break their losing streak of three consecutive defeats. To do so, head coach Luis Tena has decided to stick with the same tactical approach: Two solid defensive lines and just one forward. However, the team is counting on its counterattacking play, pinning its hopes on Oscar Santis.

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Ecuador announce starting lineup vs. Guatemala

As the final match before the 2026 World Cup begins, Ecuador have decided not to field their strongest lineup, keeping their stars Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, and Moisés Caicedo on bench. In addition, Kendry Paez emerges as a key differentiating factor in attack, acting as a creative outlet for Jordy Caicedo, who will have the task of excelling in front of goal.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Ecuador vs Guatemala is set to start at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm.

You can watch the pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly live on Fubo here.

Ecuador face Guatemala in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Ecuador and Guatemala in the latest international friendly game ahead the 2026 World Cup at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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