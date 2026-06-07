Ecuador vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Jordy Caicedo scores for the Tri in the 2026 international friendly (1-0)

After seven friendly matches without being defeated, Ecuador face Guatemala in their final friendly before the 2026 World Cup begins. While Sebastián Beccacece’s team shines at a collective level, Luis Tena’s team stands out defensively, promising a very difficult match for both sides. However, La Tri arrive as clear favorites to clinch a victory, as they have not lose a single game since September of 2024 against Brazil.

Despite Mexico, Canada, and the USMNT not having to compete in the CONCACAF qualifiers, Guatemala failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Without standing out in terms of chance creation or goal scoring, they maintain their hopes in their defensive strength. However, head coach Luis Tena could opt for counterattacks, where Óscar Santis could shine alongside Daniel Méndez, making things difficult for La Tri.

Ecuador have managed to build a roster full of stars, basing their sporting project on young prospects. With the arrival of Sebastián Beccacece, they have achieved greater stability, as Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Moisés Caicedo, and Gonzalo Plata have all been performing at a high level. However, their reliance on Enner Valencia for goals leaves them quite limited, causing them to struggle to convert most of the chances they create.