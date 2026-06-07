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Christian Eriksen ‘is now conscious,’ confirms Denmark federation after collapse in friendly vs Ukraine

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Christian Eriksen of Denmark.
© Gabriel Kuchta/Getty ImagesChristian Eriksen of Denmark.

Denmark and Ukraine squared off in an international friendly during the June window on Sunday, June 7, at Nature Energy Park in Odense. However, the match was permanently abandoned midway through the second half after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, with the Danish Football Association later confirming that the playmaker is conscious and alert.

With Denmark holding a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute, Eriksen clutched his chest before suddenly dropping to the ground, prompting Denmark’s medical staff to rush to his aid. Players from Ukraine and Denmark immediately formed a protective huddle around the midfielder while broadcast cameras quickly panned away from the scene.

After receiving medical treatment on the pitch for roughly ten minutes, Eriksen was able to get back onto his feet and walk to the waiting ambulance under his own power, providing a sigh of relief to everyone inside the stadium. Despite the encouraging signs, match officials and authorities ultimately made the executive decision to abandon the contest.

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Following the immediate cancellation of the match and the evacuation of both squads to their respective locker rooms, the Danish FA released an official medical update: “Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well given the circumstances. The match has been called off.

Eriksen’s last cardiac episode

This is the second time Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch during an international match. The midfielder previously suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 on June 12, 2021, in a group-stage game between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. He required immediate medical assistance and CPR on the field, with players forming a circle to shield him.

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Eriksen was eventually stretchered off the field, though he waved his hand to the crowd to signal he was conscious. The match was temporarily suspended and later resumed once his stable condition was confirmed. Eriksen was 29 years old during that initial incident, and now at age 34, a similar, yet less severe, episode has occurred.

Following successful surgery on June 18, 2021, Eriksen was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart rate. Because playing with an ICD is not permitted in Serie A, Eriksen had to terminate his contract with Inter Milan, but he kept training at the facilities of Ajax and Swiss lower-division club FC Chiasso.

He made his way back to the pitch after Brentford signed him for a Premier League return, before later joining Manchester United and eventually moving to VfL Wolfsburg, who were recently relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. Eriksen is under contract with the German side until June 2027, but this latest episode leaves a massive question mark over the future of his career.

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