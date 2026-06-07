Jhon Arias leads Colombia to 2-0 win over Jordan with brace ahead of 2026 World Cup

Colombia is facing Jordan on Sunday, June 7, in their final pre-tournament friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Stay tuned for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
The Cafeteros enter the game coming off a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica, a match in which head coach Nestor Lorenzo heavily rotated his squad. With Jordan serving as the final tune-up before their tournament opener against Uzbekistan on June 17, the Argentine manager is expected to deploy his projected first-choice starting lineup.
Jordan, meanwhile, arrives in Southern California looking to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat against Switzerland last Sunday. Drawn into a challenging Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria, and Austria, the Asian side is searching for a positive result against Colombia to cap off preparations for their first-ever World Cup appearance.
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Full time!
The referee blows his whistle to end the match, sealed by a clinical Jhon Arias brace that keeps Colombia on their winning track.
90' – Red card for Jordan! (2-0)
After a harsh tackle on Carrascal on the middle of the park, Amer Jamous, already booked, sees the red card.
90' – Two more minutes (2-0)
Two minutes of stoppage time have been added.
89' – Carrascal misses the goal! (2-0)
After intercepting a poor back-pass, Colombia quickly transitioned as Cucho Hernández played a perfectly weighted pass to Carrascal, whose angled shot flashed wide of the post.
86' – Jordan misses a golden chance (2-0)
After a brilliant through ball broke Colombia's defensive line, Mohammad Al-Daoud was left one-on-one with Montero but fired his shot completely wide of the target.
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83' – First yellow card of the game (2-0)
After grabbing Richard Ríos from behind to stop a breakaway, Amer Jamous picks up the first yellow card of the match.
77' – Double substitution for Jordan (2-0)
Ali Al Azaizeh and Mo Abualnadi enter the field replacing Ali Olwan and Abdallah Nasib.
76' – Double substitution for Colombia (2-0)
Jhon Lucumi and Johan Mojica leave the field replaced by Yerry Mina and Andres Gomez.
75' – Another chance missed for Colombia (2-0)
After a perfect cross from Quintero, Campaz found himself unmarked but sent his header completely wide of the goal.
70' – Game resumes (2-0)
The cooling break has ended and the referee blows the whistle to get the match back underway for the final stretch.
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71' – One more substitution for Jordan (2-0)
Saleem Obaid leaves the field, with Husam Ali Mohammad replacing him in defense.
68' – Cooling break (2-0)
The referee halts play for the second-half cooling break, giving both teams a tactical breather as Colombia commands a 2-0 lead.
64' – Triple substitution for Colombia (2-0)
James Rodriguez, Jefferson Lerma, and Jhon Arias leave the field replaced by Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan Portilla, and Jorge Carrascal.
62' – Triple substitution in Jordan (2-0)
Saad Al Rousan, Amer Jamous, and Mohammad Al Daoud enter the field replacing Yazan Al Arab, Ehsan Haddad, and Noor Al Rawabdeh.
57' – Another chance for Colombia (2-0)
After extending the lead, Colombia keeps pushing for more as Campaz tries his luck with a shot that takes a deflection wide for a corner.
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55' – GOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR COLOMBIA (2-0)
After winning back the ball in the final third, Colombia launched a quick counter with James Rodríguez spreading play wide to Santiago Arias, whose right-wing cross was headed home by Jhon Arias to double the lead.
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52' – Hernadez misses the second for Colombia (1-0)
After a brilliant long ball over the top from Arias, Cucho Hernández tried to slot his finish inside the far post, but goalkeeper Zaid read it well for an easy save.
Four substitutions in Jordan
Jordan makes five changes at the break: Yazeed Abu Laila, Mohannad Abu Taha, Mahmoud Al-Rashdan, Odeh Fakhoury, and Mousa Al-Tamari make way for Noureddin Zaid, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Mohammad Ali Hasheesh, Ibrahim Sadeh, and Mahmoud Al-Mardi.
Six substitutions in Colombia!
Nestor Lorenzo makes a massive shake in the lineup: Camilo Vargas, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz, Gustavo Puerta, Luis Diaz, and Luis Suarez out; Alvaro Montero, Willer Ditta, Santiago Arias, Richard Rios, Jaminton Campaz, and Cucho Hernandez in.
Second half is on!
Referee Jesus Lopez Valle blows the whistle, and the second half is underway!
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Halftime (1-0)
Colombia holds a narrow 1-0 lead over Jordan after the first 45 minutes. Jhon Arias opened the game for the Cafeteros.
45' – One more minute (1-0)
One minute of stoppage time has been added.
41' – GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR COLOMBIA (1-0)
After Puerta recovered the ball in the final third, James Rodríguez slipped a perfect through ball to Jhon Arias, who drove into the box and slotted his finish inside the far post for the opener.
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38' – Game stopped due to injury (0-0)
After another chance for Jordan, Odeh Fakhoury is medically assessed, stopping the game.
36' – Handball saves Colombia (0-0)
A promising Jordan counterattack is halted by an Odeh Fakhoury handball inside the box, bringing a sigh of relief to Colombia.
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34' – Luis Diaz's attack halted (0-0)
Running into space, Luis Diaz tried to cut inside inside the box, but Yazan Al-Arab tracked back well to break up the attack.
32' – Stalemate in midfield (0-0)
Following the cooling break, possession is split in midfield as both teams struggle to create clear chances.
26' – Game resumes (0-0)
The cooling break has ended, and the game between Colombia and Jordan resumes.
24' – Cooling break (0-0)
Referee Jesus Lopez Valle has dictaminated the cooling break for the first half.
23' – Erratic Colombia in the final third (0-0)
While controlling possession, sudden bounces on the dry field have caused Colombia to misplace several passes.
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17' – Offside denies Colombia a promising attack (0-0)
Struggling for space behind the line, Luis Díaz finally broke through Jordan's defense but was caught just offside to halt a promising attack.
12' – Colombia had the opener! (0-0)
After a great cross, Suárez cushioned the ball down with his chest to Arias, but the defense blocked the midfielder's shot on Colombia's best chance of the match.
10' – Colombia controls the ball without danger (0-0)
Despite controlling the ball, Colombia is unable to break through a well-positioned Jordan defense in the attacking third.
5' – Jordan hits the post! (0-0)
After early Colombia possession, Jordan nearly scored against the run of play. Abu Taha unleashed a long-range strike that rattled the woodwork, giving the Cafeteros an early scare.
The game begins!
Mexican referee Jesus Rafael Lopez Valle blows his whistle, and the international friendly is underway!
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Néstor Lorenzo: Jordan, the first step to the final
Heading into the tournament with an average roster age of 30.1 years, the third-oldest field behind only Panama and Iran, Nestor Lorenzo is looking to close out a definitive era by guide Colombia to its first-ever World Cup final.
Prior to kickoff, the Argentine manager spoke with reporters and made it clear that tonight's tune-up is the baseline for a deep tournament run: "The aspiration is to reach the final day with a chance in the competition, that is, to reach the final; the aspiration is to get there. We have to fight match by match, and we will start with Jordan, step by step."
What's the venue for the Colombia vs. Jordan game?
Owned by San Diego State University, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, serves as the host venue for today's friendly between Colombia and Jordan. Both the Cafeteros and the Chivalrous are making their first-ever appearance at the 35,000-seat stadium, which serves as the permanent home of the SDSU Aztecs football team, San Diego Wave FC (NWSL), and San Diego FC (MLS).
With FIFA mandating a minimum capacity of 40,000 seats for World Cup group-stage matches, Snapdragon Stadium fell short of the requirements to host games for the upcoming tournament. Instead, Southern California's tournament fixtures will be played nearby at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).
James Rodriguez looking to shine once again against Jordan
Colombia and Jordan will clash for just the second time in their history, mirroring a familiar scenario: the final stretch before a World Cup. Back on June 6, 2014, ahead of the tournament in Brazil, both nations met in a friendly that ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for the team then coached by Jose Nestor Pekerman.
In that match, James Rodriguez opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute, before Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (83rd) and Fredy Guarin (89th) sealed the win. From that squad twelve years ago, David Ospina, James Rodriguez, Santiago Arias, Juan Fernando Quintero, and Camilo Vargas remain active with the Colombian national team, looking to replicate that positive result against Jordan tonight.
Jordan's starting XI confirmed!
With only three changes from the game against Switzerland, coach Jamal Sellami picked his eleven players to face Colombia from the start (5-3-2): Yazeed Abu Laila; Ehsan Haddad, Abdallah Nassib, Yazan Alarab, Saleem Obaid, Mohannad Abu Tah; Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mousa Al-Tamari; Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Olwan.
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Confirmed lineups for Colombia!
In comparison with the game against Costa Rica, head coach Nestor Lorenzo decided to go all-out with his star lineup (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Díaz; Luis Suarez.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
The game between Colombia and Jordan will kick off at 7 PM (ET).