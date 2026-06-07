Jhon Arias leads Colombia to 2-0 win over Jordan with brace ahead of 2026 World Cup

Colombia is facing Jordan on Sunday, June 7, in their final pre-tournament friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Stay tuned for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match.

The Cafeteros enter the game coming off a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica, a match in which head coach Nestor Lorenzo heavily rotated his squad. With Jordan serving as the final tune-up before their tournament opener against Uzbekistan on June 17, the Argentine manager is expected to deploy his projected first-choice starting lineup.

Jordan, meanwhile, arrives in Southern California looking to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat against Switzerland last Sunday. Drawn into a challenging Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria, and Austria, the Asian side is searching for a positive result against Colombia to cap off preparations for their first-ever World Cup appearance.